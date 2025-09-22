There are 136 FBS teams in college football, and there are many that won't make you feel giddy when backing them. We're talking about teams that have gotten off to 0-4 starts or maybe already fired their head coach early in the season. But the spread is considered the great equalizer and there will always be action on both sides of the line—even if the other side is getting way more.

Here are three of the boldest spread bets you can make for Week 5 of the college football season with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCLA +6.5 at Northwestern (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Honestly, backing Northwestern as a favorite is a pretty bold bet itself, as the Wildcats have lost by 20 points in both of their contests against FBS competition this season. Yet, we still think UCLA is an even bolder wager thanks to such a disastrous start that the Bruins have already fired head coach DeShaun Foster. Sometimes, you'll see teams rally in the first game after a coaching switch, which could certainly happen here. But the dilemma is, you'd still have to put your hard-earned money on UCLA football to keep this a one-possession game or pull off the upset.

Oklahoma State +19.5 vs. Baylor (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Oklahoma State made this article last week, when the Cowboys were laying double digits to Tulsa despite coming off a 69-3 evisceration by Oregon. That bold bet did not pay off, as Oklahoma State lost outright to Tulsa and even trailed 19-3 at the start of the fourth quarter. Mike Gundy is still the head coach in Stillwater as of Monday morning, so Oklahoma State will likely continue to be a popular pick for one of the boldest bets each week throughout the season. Baylor's defense has had trouble getting stops, but Oklahoma State's anemic offense could be the solution for the Bears. On the other side, it's tough to see the Cowboys' defense stopping dynamic quarterback Sawyer Robertson.

Liberty +16.5 at Old Dominion (Saturday, 6 p.m. ET)

Liberty has quietly been one of the biggest disappointments in college football this season. The Flames have lost outright as road favorites twice (to Jacksonville State and Bowling Green) and surrendered the final 21 points at home to James Madison in Week 4 to fall to 1-3 on the season—with the one coming against an FCS school in Maine. The preseason C-USA favorite is 0-4 against the spread, and now faces an Old Dominion team that beat up Virginia Tech and kept things relatively close against Indiana. It appears to be a lost season for Liberty, and it's tough to lay any number for a team that could be in danger of being mentally out of it.