We have our first October games in college football this week and there are quite a few intriguing Week 6 contests on tap. There are also games where bettors may be confused about the spread at first glance, like college football's biggest disappointment laying nearly two touchdowns on the road against a conference foe or an unranked squad nearly at a pick'em against the No. 14 team in the country.

With that in mind, here are three of the boldest spread bets you can make for Week 6 of the college football season with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Clemson -13.5 at North Carolina (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

This matchup has certainly lost a little bit of luster since the start of the season. It'd be bold backing Bill Belichick and North Carolina in any ACC game, but it's even more bold to back Clemson to win by at least 14 points on the road. The 1-3 Tigers' only win was by 11 points against Troy at home. For a team that had national title aspirations, this could be a spot where it's tough for the Tigers to get off the mat considering their playoff hopes are already toast.

Cincinnati +1.5 vs. No. 14 Iowa State (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET)

Iowa State has raced out to a 5-0 start, including wins over Kansas State, Iowa and Arizona. The Cyclones have their first Big 12 road contest of the season, squaring off against a 3-1 Cincinnati team coming off a nice comeback victory over Kansas. Besides that win, the Bearcats have lost to Nebraska, blown out FCS program Northwestern State and beat Bowling Green by 14 points at home. Is that enough for such a tight spread? The market apparently thinks so, though are you sure you can trust Scott Satterfield in a projected tight game after he's gone 3-9 in one-score games during his Cincinnati coaching stint?

Florida +6.5 vs. No. 9 Texas (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Florida has already made previous editions of this article a couple times this season and now the 1-3 Gators are getting less than a touchdown at home against a top-10 opponent. Arch Manning going up against this Florida defense doesn't inspire too much confidence, but this Florida offense is a disaster all around. The Gators have played three FBS opponents this season and have scored a total of 33 points in those games. The most points the Texas defense has surrendered in any contest this campaign was 14 to Ohio State in Columbus.