A pair of heavyweight SEC vs. Big Ten matchups anchor the Week 2 college football schedule on Saturday. Top Heisman contenders Jeremiah Smith and Arch Manning square off in Texas vs. Ohio State, with the latest Week 2 college football odds listing the Longhorns as 1.5-point favorites. Michigan, meanwhile, looks to turn the page from a wild ending against Western Michigan as the Wolverines host Oklahoma. The Sooners are -5.5 on the road in that one. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Other Week 2 college football lines of note include Alabama (-10) at Kentucky, Tennessee (-11.5) at Georgia Tech and Texas A&M (-14.5) against Arizona State. Before locking in any Week 2 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 2 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He nailed two of his three best bets in Week 1 this season to help get off to a fast start.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 2 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Top Week 2 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 2 college football picks: He is going Over 23.5 on the team total for Ohio State as the Buckeyes take on the Longhorns. OSU beat Texas in a 14-7 slugfest last season, but Casale predicts that this time around it will be a more wide-open contest.

"Ryan Day and Steve Sarkisian both called a conservative game last year," Casale told SportsLine. "A lot of times totals are more about how coaches approach the game, than the talent itself. While both of these defenses are good, I give the offenses an edge entering this year's matchup. I can't see either coach coming in and running the ball up the middle.

"If Ohio State's offensive line gives Sayin time, the Buckeyes' receivers should have their way with the young Texas secondary. Win or lose, I like Ohio State to score 24 points on Saturday." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 college football picks

Casale has found another college football pick he loves, including backing a double-digit underdog who he believes is significantly improved since last year. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 2 of college football, and which big underdog can stay within the double-digit line? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper, and find out.