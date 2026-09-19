Top-10 SEC teams clash in not only the most intriguing game of the week, but perhaps the entire season when No. 8 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 LSU on Saturday during the Week 3 college football schedule. It's a huge game from a conference and College Football Playoff perspective, but Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford is the main storyline after the controversial coach left for LSU before last year's playoff run for Ole Miss. The Tigers are 3-point road favorites in the latest Week 3 college football odds. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Other Week 3 college football lines of note include Clemson (-3) vs. UNC, Alabama (-19.5) vs. FSU and Louisville (-1.5) vs. SMU. Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 3 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 3 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 3 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 3 college football picks: He is backing Indiana against the first-half spread (-26.5) as the Hoosiers take on Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET on on Saturday.

"Georgia toyed with Western Kentucky in the first half, scoring the first 49 points," Casale said. "I expect Indiana to deliver a similar early beatdown. The Hoosiers kick off Big Ten play against Northwestern next week, and Cignetti will want to make short work of a Western Kentucky squad that is completely overmatched in the trenches.

"I prefer the first half number of 26.5 over the full-game spread of 44.5 to eliminate the threat of a late backdoor cover. Lay anything under four touchdowns with the Hoosiers." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 3 college football picks

Casale has found another college football pick he loves, going Over on a line that he thinks is almost 10 points too low. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 3 of college football, and which Over could hit with a ton of room to spare? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper, and find out.