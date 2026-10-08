A couple of undefeated matchups highlight games you can make Week 6 college football best bets on, including an SEC showdown. Georgia vs. Alabama has the Tide as 1.5-point home favorites, per the Week 6 college football spreads. Elsewhere, the Big Ten boasts Indiana vs. Nebraska (+7.5) as the Hoosiers look to start 6-0 for the third straight season. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other Week 6 college football lines of note include LSU vs. Kentucky (+8.5), UCLA vs. Oregon (-11.5) on CBS and Paramount+, plus the Red River Rivalry of Texas vs. Oklahoma (+7.5) Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He swept all three best bets in his column in both Week 4 and Week 5 on SportsLine and has an 8-1 overall record over the last three weeks.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 6 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 6 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 6 college football picks: He's going Over 58.5 points in UCLA vs. Oregon in a top-25 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. After ranking in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense each of the last three years, the Ducks have plummeted to 98th this year. With UCLA coming off back-to-back 50-point outings, there should be fireworks no matter which offense is on the field as the teams' last two meetings in Oregon each eclipsed 70 combined points.

"Oregon and UCLA have both been over teams this season," Casale told SportsLine. "The Ducks are 4-0 to the over, while the Bruins have gone over the total in three of four games. Oregon has topped 40 points in four of its last five home games. I like that trend to continue on Saturday with the Ducks winning an entertaining shootout." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 college football picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including one game in which he "disagrees with" the line movement. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 6 of college football, and which line is off? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper, and find out.