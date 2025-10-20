Week 8 of the college football season featured plenty of chaotic results, headlined by Louisville taking down No. 2 Miami on Friday night. While we didn't have the Cardinals as part of our Week 8 bold bets, we did correctly back UNC, UAB and Michigan State on the spread against Cal, Memphis and Indiana respectively. Here's a look at where we think the boldest bets for Week 9 should be made.

Mississippi State money line vs. No. 22 Texas (4:15 p.m. ET Saturday)

You can back the Bulldogs on the spread as 6.5-point underdogs, but why stop there? Mississippi State has been a solid outfit under head coach Jeff Lebby, even knocking off a ranked Arizona State squad in Starkville on a late touchdown. The Longhorns needed a goal line stand in overtime to survive against Kentucky, and now they've got to hit the road again. Arch Manning has routinely struggled to break out against top competition and it seems like the pressure of expectations has gotten to him. The Bulldogs are playing with house money and have already pulled off a big upset this season. Back them to get the win Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Texas though, as the Longhorns cover in 58% of simulations and win in 75%.

Stanford +30.5 vs. No. 9 Miami (7 p.m. ET Saturday)

We didn't target Miami last week on Friday night, probably because backing a one-loss Louisville team might not have been considered a bold bet. The Hurricanes now have to rebound against a Stanford team which is coming off a monumental win over Florida State. The Cardinal are in the midst of a coaching transition and the players want to elevate their stock in the transfer portal should they decide to leave. They'll give it their all in every game and that should be enough to cover this spread. Stanford covers in 55% of SportsLine simulations.

Houston +8 vs. No. 24 Arizona State

Sam Leavitt did return for Arizona State in a massive win over Texas Tech, so the Sun Devils are riding high believing they can win the Big 12 and get back to the College Football Playoff. However, Houston has been a solid unit this season and is coming off a nice win over Arizona. Can they go two for two against the Arizona schools? I believe the Cougars are worth backing on the spread in Week 9 and the SportsLine model agrees, as they cover in 56% of simulations.