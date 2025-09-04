blogbanner.png
The SportsLine Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. Last year when college football expanded to a 12-team playoff, the Inside the Lines Team led the industry in forecasting what teams would be selected by reverse engineering the oddsmakers' model to determine the scenario and then using our model numbers to quantify that scenario. 

Our power ranking system is based on the percentage of simulations each team wins against every other FBS team in the country on a neutral field in a simulated championship game setting.  What you might see is two teams are neck-and-neck in the power rankings, but one team has a higher playoff berth percentage based on their schedule and conference strength. Here are some observations from the model's latest projections ahead of Week 1 of the college football season.

Notre Dame and Texas Still Elite Ranking... Playoff Chances Plummet

Arch Manning had enough good moments late and the defense played well enough vs Ohio State to keep Texas in our Top 5. Because this was a non-conference game the Longhorns' chances of winning the SEC did not drop significantly. But their playoff chances did drop considerably. There is a world where Texas and Ohio State are competing for an at large bid and this tie-breaker will cost Texas.

Texas' playoff chances didn't get killed nearly as much as Notre Dame's..

CURRENT POWER RANKING
LAST WEEK
PWR RANKPWR RANKSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
SIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
1Penn State Nittany Lions89.0%83.4%28.7%
87.7%81.0%24.7%
2Georgia Bulldogs88.3%67.9%17.3%
87.2%57.6%12.6%
3Ohio State Buckeyes87.9%83.4%23.9%
88.2%83.3%28.6%
4Oregon Ducks87.8%71.6%18.8%
88.0%71.8%19.1%
5Texas Longhorns86.5%52.5%16.0%
88.4%70.4%19.0%
6Notre Dame Fighting Irish85.5%44.5%--
87.2%68.2%--

Notre Dame to Miss the Playoffs (-110, FanDuel)

Notre Dame is in a tricky spot since they don't belong to a conference. Unlike last season when they lost to Northern Illinois which put pressure on them to win out, their loss to Miami doesn't put as much pressure as it maybe should on them. Notre Dame is going to have to go 10-1 or 11-0 the rest of the way to make the playoffs (still not guaranteed at 10-2), and while the oddsmakers have that as 50-50 to make the playoffs, we have them well under 50%.

Penn State to win National Championship (+600, FanDuel)

Penn State is winning the championship in 19% of our bracket simulations (+425 implied). While the Nittany Lions obviously have to make the playoffs first, but we think there is a strong chance of that happening. Experienced QBs have won the CFP, and we like Allar's three years of starting experience

SEC Trio of LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss Flip Spots

Last week our power ranking had Alabama 7, LSU 8 and Ole Miss 9. Now Alabama and Ole Miss flipped. While Alabama didn't stink enough to fall behind Missouri, their 2.2 percentage point drop in SIM WIN% combined with a head-to-head loss to possible at large competitor, FSU, crushed their playoff chances. They dropped from 58% to 21%.

CURRENT POWER RANKING
LAST WEEK
PWR RANKPWR RANKSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
SIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
7Ole Miss Rebels84.7%61.7%21.8%
82.7%57.4%15.7%
8LSU Tigers84.5%45.3%7.5%
85.4%38.9%8.6%
9Alabama Crimson Tide83.4%22.8%6.5%
85.6%58.4%14.7%
10Missouri Tigers81.6%38.9%9.9%
81.7%29.4%9.1%
11Michigan Wolverines81.3%38.2%11.4%
80.4%34.9%10.2%
12Texas A&M Aggies81.2%31.0%8.0%
80.6%32.4%9.6%
13Southern California Trojans79.8%25.5%7.5%
77.2%20.8%7.4%
14Tennessee Volunteers79.1%32.4%4.5%
76.5%23.9%3.2%

Ole Miss O 8.5 Wins (-125, FanDuel)

Ole Miss has hit this win mark in 3 of their last 4 seasons. Ole Miss has four ranked teams left on their schedule, and 3 of those 4 games are at home. We project them to have 9.3 wins. 

Missouri O 7.5 Wins (+102, FanDuel)

While it was against Central Arkansas, Beau Pribula looked great. Like Ole Miss, Missouri plays 3 of their 4 ranked opponents at home this season. They also have a top-3 easiest schedule in the SEC this season and are coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons.  

Clemson Still OK in ACC Conf Win%... but Not Playoff%

Clemson lost to LSU (as we predicted) but since this was a non-conference loss their ACC chances still are above 20%. But the combination of subpar play from Cade Klubnik and the loss to at large competitor, LSU, did significantly hurt Clemson's playoff chances. Our model still sees SMU as the most underrated team in the ACC. 

Miami's playoff chances skyrocketed from 14.4% to nearly 38%. Louisville improved more from other ACC teams struggling than their own performance.

CURRENT POWER RANKING
LAST WEEK
PWR RANKPWR RANKSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
SIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
15Clemson Tigers77.5%32.4%22.0%
81.2%49.0%29.1%
16Oklahoma Sooners77.4%10.8%2.0%
77.9%14.4%3.3%
17Indiana Hoosiers77.3%19.0%4.5%
76.0%16.3%5.4%
18Florida Gators76.1%6.5%1.4%
74.1%9.6%1.2%
19Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes75.2%34.1%14.0%
73.5%14.4%12.9%
20Southern Methodist Mustangs74.9%38.5%21.2%
74.1%37.4%20.4%
21South Carolina Gamecocks73.4%13.4%2.3%
72.6%9.0%1.9%
22Auburn Tigers72.9%10.0%2.2%
69.0%5.4%1.1%
23Louisville Cardinals71.1%24.8%15.1%
71.2%18.3%9.8%

Iowa State Up, Kansas State Worse than They Appear

Kansas State needed a minor miracle to win at home vs an FCS school. They are only at 65.8% in sim win% because our model doesn't include games vs FCS schools. Their conference and playoff chances plummeted after their Week 0 loss to Iowa St. You will also see most Big 12 schools have a playoff% not that much larger than their Big 12 chances because they are looking like a one bid conference.

CURRENT POWER RANKING
LAST WEEK
PWR RANKPWR RANKSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
SIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
24Washington Huskies70.9%12.3%1.9%
70.8%16.4%2.1%
25Iowa Hawkeyes69.1%6.2%1.2%
69.2%4.9%0.9%
26Iowa State Cyclones68.1%30.3%24.8%
69.8%20.4%14.0%
27Illinois Fighting Illini66.4%4.8%0.6%
65.6%4.4%1.2%
28Kansas State Wildcats65.9%11.9%9.7%
68.8%32.7%22.1%
29TCU Horned Frogs64.7%13.6%9.7%
61.1%5.8%5.6%
30Wisconsin Badgers64.6%1.2%0.4%
61.6%1.0%0.1%
31Kentucky Wildcats63.6%1.1%0.3%
60.5%0.7%0.0%
32James Madison Dukes63.6%10.0%37.0%
62.8%4.8%31.8%
33Arkansas Razorbacks63.0%0.6%0.3%
60.2%0.5%0.0%
34Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets63.0%9.8%6.1%
62.9%9.4%8.0%
35Kansas Jayhawks62.4%9.7%7.8%
59.4%3.7%6.3%

Iowa State to win BIG12 (+750, FanDuel)

Iowa State has a big advantage already starting at 1-0 in the conference, while no other BIG12 team has a conference win. Iowa State has a very favorable schedule with their biggest game, Arizona State, being at home. We have them making the conference championship in around 40% of simulations, so this +750 price could be a good number to get now and hedge later.

Memphis Takes Over Boise's Spot in the Playoff

We had Boise State lightly penciled in our 12 team playoff bracket as the group of 5 representative. But with their horrible game vs South Florida combined with UNLV not looking good early we now look at the AAC favorite, Memphis as the most likely team to get the 12 seed.

CURRENT POWER RANKING
LAST WEEK
PWR RANKPWR RANKSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
SIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
36Nebraska Cornhuskers62.1%3.4%0.8%
60.8%4.7%0.3%
37Arizona State Sun Devils62.1%13.6%9.9%
63.1%11.8%9.4%
38California Golden Bears61.3%4.9%2.7%
57.3%2.6%2.0%
39Minnesota Golden Gophers60.9%1.9%0.2%
58.2%0.8%0.0%
40Texas Tech Red Raiders60.8%10.1%5.7%
61.1%9.4%3.8%
41Memphis Tigers60.5%15.8%29.7%
58.8%12.8%28.7%
42Boise State Broncos60.5%9.6%33.6%
66.2%28.7%48.4%
43Duke Blue Devils60.4%5.1%3.3%
59.8%5.1%4.2%
44Virginia Tech Hokies60.2%3.0%2.9%
63.0%8.4%5.2%
45Rutgers Scarlet Knights59.6%0.1%0.1%
57.6%0.1%0.0%
46Tulane Green Wave58.9%6.7%21.5%
57.4%7.5%27.8%
47Baylor Bears58.2%4.2%3.7%
59.6%6.3%6.0%
48Vanderbilt Commodores58.1%0.6%0.0%
56.4%0.9%0.0%
49UNLV Rebels57.9%12.2%31.5%
58.5%12.9%26.9%

Florida State and Utah Making Up for 2024 Failures

Last season Florida State's win total was 9.5 and Utah was 8.5ish. Massively disappointing QB play and many other factors resulted in lost seasons for both teams. But both teams have licked their wounds and it would not be surprising to see them in the table above this one next week and two tables above them in a few more weeks.

CURRENT POWER RANKING
LAST WEEK
PWR RANKPWR RANKSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
SIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
50Utah Utes57.8%16.5%10.2%
55.9%9.3%7.3%
51Brigham Young Cougars57.5%6.7%4.3%
55.6%3.5%1.8%
52South Alabama Jaguars56.4%2.4%19.7%
55.9%0.7%19.0%
53Florida State Seminoles55.7%11.6%4.4%
50.3%5.7%3.4%
54Arizona Wildcats55.6%5.7%5.4%
51.8%3.2%2.5%
55Colorado Buffaloes55.0%2.0%1.9%
59.9%4.7%7.3%
56Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners54.0%2.1%10.1%
50.9%2.4%10.8%
57North Carolina Tar Heels53.8%2.2%1.7%
57.1%5.1%2.1%
58Texas State Bobcats53.4%2.4%15.0%
51.4%1.0%9.9%
59Maryland Terrapins52.2%0.3%0.0%
47.9%0.4%0.0%
60Virginia Cavaliers52.0%4.8%2.9%
42.2%1.3%1.0%

The Rest of the Field

CURRENT POWER RANKING
LAST WEEK
PWR RANKPWR RANKSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
SIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
61North Carolina State Wolfpack52.0%3.1%2.4%
50.0%2.0%0.7%
62West Virginia Mountaineers51.8%3.0%2.9%
60.3%7.0%10.4%
63Ohio Bobcats51.5%1.4%29.9%
55.6%5.0%32.1%
64Syracuse Orange51.2%0.5%0.5%
47.0%0.2%0.2%
65South Florida Bulls51.0%1.6%7.6%
42.0%0.1%2.2%
66Liberty Flames50.7%16.9%44.0%
53.6%0.0%44.3%
67Cincinnati Bearcats50.7%0.9%0.7%
53.2%1.6%1.3%
68Oklahoma State Cowboys50.7%2.5%1.9%
52.2%1.3%1.3%
69Army Black Knights50.1%0.3%11.4%
47.1%0.9%11.8%
70Boston College Eagles50.0%0.3%0.2%
49.1%0.1%0.3%
71UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns49.8%0.0%0.0%
54.2%0.0%0.0%
72Navy Midshipmen48.7%2.7%11.9%
46.2%2.0%10.6%
73UCLA Bruins48.1%0.0%0.0%
52.7%0.2%0.0%
74Mississippi State Bulldogs48.0%0.0%0.0%
44.4%0.0%0.0%
75Oregon State Beavers46.9%0.0%0.0%
49.6%0.0%0.0%
76Michigan State Spartans46.1%0.0%0.0%
39.2%0.2%0.0%
77Pittsburgh Panthers46.0%1.1%0.6%
43.8%0.8%0.7%
78UCF Knights45.9%1.0%0.9%
45.6%0.9%0.4%
79Fresno State Bulldogs45.9%0.7%5.9%
48.0%0.9%5.4%
80Jacksonville St Gamecocks45.7%1.0%18.0%
47.6%0.0%19.9%
81Washington State Cougars44.2%0.0%0.0%
45.6%0.0%0.0%
82North Texas Mean Green44.1%2.0%4.8%
42.4%0.9%4.6%
83Northwestern Wildcats43.6%0.0%0.0%
47.1%0.1%0.0%
84San Jose State Spartans43.4%0.7%15.4%
46.8%3.8%11.5%
85Toledo Rockets43.2%3.1%26.1%
49.2%8.8%28.1%
86Western Kentucky Hilltoppers43.1%3.3%19.1%
41.8%0.0%9.4%
87Old Dominion Monarchs42.9%0.2%8.1%
43.6%0.3%9.0%
88Connecticut Huskies42.7%0.0%0.0%
40.0%0.0%0.0%
89Houston Cougars41.8%0.6%0.5%
42.9%0.1%0.5%
90East Carolina Pirates40.8%0.4%2.3%
37.7%0.1%2.3%
91Marshall Thundering Herd40.3%0.1%2.3%
43.3%0.1%3.9%
92Colorado State Rams40.2%0.1%3.8%
42.3%0.4%2.8%
93Troy Trojans39.7%0.1%2.8%
39.4%0.0%4.0%
94Appalachian State Mountaineers39.7%0.5%4.7%
37.5%0.2%3.2%
95Georgia Southern Eagles39.3%0.1%6.4%
42.1%0.4%6.9%
96Miami (Ohio) RedHawks39.2%0.2%12.1%
54.9%3.1%22.0%
97Wyoming Cowboys37.8%0.2%4.0%
35.5%0.0%2.2%
98Air Force Falcons37.6%0.0%3.4%
37.8%0.2%1.9%
99Wake Forest Demon Deacons36.8%0.2%0.0%
34.9%0.1%0.0%
100Arkansas State Red Wolves36.5%0.1%1.1%
34.5%0.1%1.7%
101Purdue Boilermakers36.3%0.0%0.0%
29.9%0.0%0.0%
102Bowling Green Falcons35.5%0.5%9.0%
38.5%0.4%4.9%
103Sam Houston State Bearcats35.3%0.0%2.7%
37.8%0.0%7.6%
104Coastal Carolina Chanticleers35.0%0.0%2.3%
43.1%0.2%7.9%
105Louisiana Tech Bulldogs33.9%0.4%3.6%
34.2%0.0%3.7%
106Northern Illinois Huskies33.8%1.1%9.7%
35.5%0.3%5.7%
107Georgia State Panthers32.1%0.0%0.6%
35.4%0.0%2.6%
108Stanford Cardinal32.1%0.0%0.0%
32.1%0.0%0.0%
109Utah State Aggies31.3%0.0%1.1%
29.7%0.0%0.4%
110Buffalo Bulls31.1%0.2%5.8%
32.1%0.8%3.5%
111Rice Owls30.5%0.2%0.3%
29.9%0.1%0.6%
112Florida International Golden Panthers29.8%0.0%2.0%
29.0%0.0%1.0%
113New Mexico State Aggies29.1%0.4%5.0%
28.4%0.0%2.1%
114Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens27.8%0.0%1.5%
35.8%0.0%3.8%
115Eastern Michigan Eagles26.7%0.0%3.2%
28.5%0.0%0.9%
116UAB Blazers25.7%0.0%0.2%
23.8%0.0%0.1%
117Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders25.6%0.0%1.1%
24.7%0.0%0.8%
118Central Michigan Chippewas25.2%0.3%2.8%
23.7%0.0%1.5%
119Florida Atlantic Owls25.0%0.0%0.1%
24.5%0.1%0.4%
120Kennesaw State Owls24.6%0.0%1.9%
22.2%0.0%0.3%
121San Diego State Aztecs24.0%0.0%0.9%
24.0%0.0%0.2%
122Tulsa Golden Hurricane23.4%0.0%0.0%
21.8%0.0%0.0%
123Missouri State Bears23.3%0.0%0.9%
35.2%0.0%6.6%
124Temple Owls22.5%0.0%0.0%
16.4%0.0%0.0%
125Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks22.3%0.0%0.0%
21.8%0.0%0.1%
126New Mexico Lobos21.7%0.0%0.3%
20.8%0.0%0.1%
127Charlotte 49ers21.3%0.0%0.1%
20.3%0.0%0.1%
128Nevada Wolf Pack20.7%0.0%0.1%
23.3%0.0%0.1%
129Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles20.6%0.0%0.0%
17.9%0.0%0.0%
130Western Michigan Broncos20.6%0.0%0.6%
26.1%0.0%1.0%
131Hawaii Rainbow Warriors20.4%0.0%0.0%
21.2%0.0%0.1%
132Texas-El Paso Miners19.7%0.0%0.2%
18.3%0.0%0.5%
133Akron Zips15.9%0.0%0.4%
17.5%0.0%0.1%
134Massachusetts Minutemen15.1%0.0%0.3%
16.6%0.0%0.2%
135Ball State Cardinals12.4%0.0%0.1%
17.0%0.0%0.0%
136Kent State Golden Flashes5.7%0.0%0.0%
6.5%0.0%0.0%