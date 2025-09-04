The SportsLine Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. Last year when college football expanded to a 12-team playoff, the Inside the Lines Team led the industry in forecasting what teams would be selected by reverse engineering the oddsmakers' model to determine the scenario and then using our model numbers to quantify that scenario.



Our power ranking system is based on the percentage of simulations each team wins against every other FBS team in the country on a neutral field in a simulated championship game setting. What you might see is two teams are neck-and-neck in the power rankings, but one team has a higher playoff berth percentage based on their schedule and conference strength. Here are some observations from the model's latest projections ahead of Week 1 of the college football season.

Notre Dame and Texas Still Elite Ranking... Playoff Chances Plummet

Arch Manning had enough good moments late and the defense played well enough vs Ohio State to keep Texas in our Top 5. Because this was a non-conference game the Longhorns' chances of winning the SEC did not drop significantly. But their playoff chances did drop considerably. There is a world where Texas and Ohio State are competing for an at large bid and this tie-breaker will cost Texas.

Texas' playoff chances didn't get killed nearly as much as Notre Dame's..

CURRENT POWER RANKING

LAST WEEK PWR RANK PWR RANK SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF

SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF 1 Penn State Nittany Lions 89.0% 83.4% 28.7%

87.7% 81.0% 24.7% 2 Georgia Bulldogs 88.3% 67.9% 17.3%

87.2% 57.6% 12.6% 3 Ohio State Buckeyes 87.9% 83.4% 23.9%

88.2% 83.3% 28.6% 4 Oregon Ducks 87.8% 71.6% 18.8%

88.0% 71.8% 19.1% 5 Texas Longhorns 86.5% 52.5% 16.0%

88.4% 70.4% 19.0% 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 85.5% 44.5% --

87.2% 68.2% --

Notre Dame to Miss the Playoffs (-110, FanDuel)

Notre Dame is in a tricky spot since they don't belong to a conference. Unlike last season when they lost to Northern Illinois which put pressure on them to win out, their loss to Miami doesn't put as much pressure as it maybe should on them. Notre Dame is going to have to go 10-1 or 11-0 the rest of the way to make the playoffs (still not guaranteed at 10-2), and while the oddsmakers have that as 50-50 to make the playoffs, we have them well under 50%.

Penn State to win National Championship (+600, FanDuel)

Penn State is winning the championship in 19% of our bracket simulations (+425 implied). While the Nittany Lions obviously have to make the playoffs first, but we think there is a strong chance of that happening. Experienced QBs have won the CFP, and we like Allar's three years of starting experience

SEC Trio of LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss Flip Spots

Last week our power ranking had Alabama 7, LSU 8 and Ole Miss 9. Now Alabama and Ole Miss flipped. While Alabama didn't stink enough to fall behind Missouri, their 2.2 percentage point drop in SIM WIN% combined with a head-to-head loss to possible at large competitor, FSU, crushed their playoff chances. They dropped from 58% to 21%.

CURRENT POWER RANKING

LAST WEEK PWR RANK PWR RANK SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF

SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF 7 Ole Miss Rebels 84.7% 61.7% 21.8%

82.7% 57.4% 15.7% 8 LSU Tigers 84.5% 45.3% 7.5%

85.4% 38.9% 8.6% 9 Alabama Crimson Tide 83.4% 22.8% 6.5%

85.6% 58.4% 14.7% 10 Missouri Tigers 81.6% 38.9% 9.9%

81.7% 29.4% 9.1% 11 Michigan Wolverines 81.3% 38.2% 11.4%

80.4% 34.9% 10.2% 12 Texas A&M Aggies 81.2% 31.0% 8.0%

80.6% 32.4% 9.6% 13 Southern California Trojans 79.8% 25.5% 7.5%

77.2% 20.8% 7.4% 14 Tennessee Volunteers 79.1% 32.4% 4.5%

76.5% 23.9% 3.2%

Ole Miss O 8.5 Wins (-125, FanDuel)

Ole Miss has hit this win mark in 3 of their last 4 seasons. Ole Miss has four ranked teams left on their schedule, and 3 of those 4 games are at home. We project them to have 9.3 wins.

Missouri O 7.5 Wins (+102, FanDuel)

While it was against Central Arkansas, Beau Pribula looked great. Like Ole Miss, Missouri plays 3 of their 4 ranked opponents at home this season. They also have a top-3 easiest schedule in the SEC this season and are coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Clemson Still OK in ACC Conf Win%... but Not Playoff%

Clemson lost to LSU (as we predicted) but since this was a non-conference loss their ACC chances still are above 20%. But the combination of subpar play from Cade Klubnik and the loss to at large competitor, LSU, did significantly hurt Clemson's playoff chances. Our model still sees SMU as the most underrated team in the ACC.

Miami's playoff chances skyrocketed from 14.4% to nearly 38%. Louisville improved more from other ACC teams struggling than their own performance.

CURRENT POWER RANKING

LAST WEEK PWR RANK PWR RANK SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF

SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF 15 Clemson Tigers 77.5% 32.4% 22.0%

81.2% 49.0% 29.1% 16 Oklahoma Sooners 77.4% 10.8% 2.0%

77.9% 14.4% 3.3% 17 Indiana Hoosiers 77.3% 19.0% 4.5%

76.0% 16.3% 5.4% 18 Florida Gators 76.1% 6.5% 1.4%

74.1% 9.6% 1.2% 19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 75.2% 34.1% 14.0%

73.5% 14.4% 12.9% 20 Southern Methodist Mustangs 74.9% 38.5% 21.2%

74.1% 37.4% 20.4% 21 South Carolina Gamecocks 73.4% 13.4% 2.3%

72.6% 9.0% 1.9% 22 Auburn Tigers 72.9% 10.0% 2.2%

69.0% 5.4% 1.1% 23 Louisville Cardinals 71.1% 24.8% 15.1%

71.2% 18.3% 9.8%

Iowa State Up, Kansas State Worse than They Appear

Kansas State needed a minor miracle to win at home vs an FCS school. They are only at 65.8% in sim win% because our model doesn't include games vs FCS schools. Their conference and playoff chances plummeted after their Week 0 loss to Iowa St. You will also see most Big 12 schools have a playoff% not that much larger than their Big 12 chances because they are looking like a one bid conference.

CURRENT POWER RANKING

LAST WEEK PWR RANK PWR RANK SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF

SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF 24 Washington Huskies 70.9% 12.3% 1.9%

70.8% 16.4% 2.1% 25 Iowa Hawkeyes 69.1% 6.2% 1.2%

69.2% 4.9% 0.9% 26 Iowa State Cyclones 68.1% 30.3% 24.8%

69.8% 20.4% 14.0% 27 Illinois Fighting Illini 66.4% 4.8% 0.6%

65.6% 4.4% 1.2% 28 Kansas State Wildcats 65.9% 11.9% 9.7%

68.8% 32.7% 22.1% 29 TCU Horned Frogs 64.7% 13.6% 9.7%

61.1% 5.8% 5.6% 30 Wisconsin Badgers 64.6% 1.2% 0.4%

61.6% 1.0% 0.1% 31 Kentucky Wildcats 63.6% 1.1% 0.3%

60.5% 0.7% 0.0% 32 James Madison Dukes 63.6% 10.0% 37.0%

62.8% 4.8% 31.8% 33 Arkansas Razorbacks 63.0% 0.6% 0.3%

60.2% 0.5% 0.0% 34 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 63.0% 9.8% 6.1%

62.9% 9.4% 8.0% 35 Kansas Jayhawks 62.4% 9.7% 7.8%

59.4% 3.7% 6.3%

Iowa State to win BIG12 (+750, FanDuel)

Iowa State has a big advantage already starting at 1-0 in the conference, while no other BIG12 team has a conference win. Iowa State has a very favorable schedule with their biggest game, Arizona State, being at home. We have them making the conference championship in around 40% of simulations, so this +750 price could be a good number to get now and hedge later.

Memphis Takes Over Boise's Spot in the Playoff

We had Boise State lightly penciled in our 12 team playoff bracket as the group of 5 representative. But with their horrible game vs South Florida combined with UNLV not looking good early we now look at the AAC favorite, Memphis as the most likely team to get the 12 seed.

CURRENT POWER RANKING

LAST WEEK PWR RANK PWR RANK SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF

SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF 36 Nebraska Cornhuskers 62.1% 3.4% 0.8%

60.8% 4.7% 0.3% 37 Arizona State Sun Devils 62.1% 13.6% 9.9%

63.1% 11.8% 9.4% 38 California Golden Bears 61.3% 4.9% 2.7%

57.3% 2.6% 2.0% 39 Minnesota Golden Gophers 60.9% 1.9% 0.2%

58.2% 0.8% 0.0% 40 Texas Tech Red Raiders 60.8% 10.1% 5.7%

61.1% 9.4% 3.8% 41 Memphis Tigers 60.5% 15.8% 29.7%

58.8% 12.8% 28.7% 42 Boise State Broncos 60.5% 9.6% 33.6%

66.2% 28.7% 48.4% 43 Duke Blue Devils 60.4% 5.1% 3.3%

59.8% 5.1% 4.2% 44 Virginia Tech Hokies 60.2% 3.0% 2.9%

63.0% 8.4% 5.2% 45 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 59.6% 0.1% 0.1%

57.6% 0.1% 0.0% 46 Tulane Green Wave 58.9% 6.7% 21.5%

57.4% 7.5% 27.8% 47 Baylor Bears 58.2% 4.2% 3.7%

59.6% 6.3% 6.0% 48 Vanderbilt Commodores 58.1% 0.6% 0.0%

56.4% 0.9% 0.0% 49 UNLV Rebels 57.9% 12.2% 31.5%

58.5% 12.9% 26.9%

Florida State and Utah Making Up for 2024 Failures

Last season Florida State's win total was 9.5 and Utah was 8.5ish. Massively disappointing QB play and many other factors resulted in lost seasons for both teams. But both teams have licked their wounds and it would not be surprising to see them in the table above this one next week and two tables above them in a few more weeks.

CURRENT POWER RANKING

LAST WEEK PWR RANK PWR RANK SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF

SIM WIN% PLAYOFF WIN CONF 50 Utah Utes 57.8% 16.5% 10.2%

55.9% 9.3% 7.3% 51 Brigham Young Cougars 57.5% 6.7% 4.3%

55.6% 3.5% 1.8% 52 South Alabama Jaguars 56.4% 2.4% 19.7%

55.9% 0.7% 19.0% 53 Florida State Seminoles 55.7% 11.6% 4.4%

50.3% 5.7% 3.4% 54 Arizona Wildcats 55.6% 5.7% 5.4%

51.8% 3.2% 2.5% 55 Colorado Buffaloes 55.0% 2.0% 1.9%

59.9% 4.7% 7.3% 56 Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 54.0% 2.1% 10.1%

50.9% 2.4% 10.8% 57 North Carolina Tar Heels 53.8% 2.2% 1.7%

57.1% 5.1% 2.1% 58 Texas State Bobcats 53.4% 2.4% 15.0%

51.4% 1.0% 9.9% 59 Maryland Terrapins 52.2% 0.3% 0.0%

47.9% 0.4% 0.0% 60 Virginia Cavaliers 52.0% 4.8% 2.9%

42.2% 1.3% 1.0%

