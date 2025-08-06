cfb-powerrankings.png
Inside the Lines team

The SportsLine Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. Last year when college football expanded to a 12-team playoff, the Inside the Lines Team led the industry in forecasting what teams would be selected by reverse engineering the oddsmakers' model to determine the scenario and then using our model numbers to quantify that scenario. 

For example, an SEC school could finish fourth in the conference but may make it as long as they have no more than three losses. An ACC team, on the other hand, might have two scenarios -- win the conference champ game OR make the game and lose by single digits.

Maybe this isn't fair, but we're not here to judge, we are here to accurately project for betting purposes. What is fair is our Power Ranking system, which is based on the % of simulations each team wins vs every other FBS team in the country on a neutral field in a simulated championship game setting.

Bet college football at DraftKings, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly:

Tier 1: Championship Contenders

These teams all win 85% or more of their simulations vs. the rest of the country. LSU and Heisman contender Garrett Nussmeier are the one team that has well under a 50% chance of making the playoffs because while they may be the eighth-best team in our power rankings, they are the fourth-best team from the SEC. Last season, only three SEC schools made the Playoff. Interestingly enough, the three highest teams in terms of playoff% all come from the Big Ten. 

PWR RANKCHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDERSSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
1Texas Longhorns88.4%70.4%19.0%
2Ohio State Buckeyes88.2%83.3%28.6%
3Oregon Ducks88.0%71.8%19.1%
4Penn State Nittany Lions87.7%81.0%24.7%
5Notre Dame Fighting Irish87.2%68.2%--
6Georgia Bulldogs87.2%57.6%12.6%
7Alabama Crimson Tide85.6%58.4%14.7%
8LSU Tigers85.4%38.9%8.6%

Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon all rank above Texas in terms of playoff% because they all have a strong shot at getting at-large bids due to how top-heavy their conference is. The SEC, as we saw last season, can have a big group of teams go 9-3 and cannibalize itself, but all three of Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon have a strong chance of going at least 10-2.   

Tier 2: Conference Championship Contenders

Ole Miss is ranked below LSU, but with a surprisingly easy SEC schedule, the Rebels' chances of finishing third in that conference are quite high. As a result, their playoff chances are very strong. You can get them at +198 on FanDuel as we publish, which implies a 33.6% chance, which is well under our 57%. Sign up for FanDuel here and get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

PWR RANKCONF CHAMP CONTENDERSSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
9Ole Miss Rebels82.7%57.4%15.7%
10Missouri Tigers81.7%29.4%9.1%
11Clemson Tigers81.2%49.0%29.1%
12Texas A&M Aggies80.6%32.4%9.6%
13Michigan Wolverines80.4%34.9%10.2%

Despite a good amount of turnaround after losing a big group of key players to the draft, we like Ole Miss' schedule layout in which the Rebels play most of the bottom-tier teams in the SEC. If Ole Miss can split the Georgia and Oklahoma games on the road, they have a good shot at going 10-2 or better.  

Missouri is another surprisingly good team. We might have them slightly overranked due to their favorable schedule over the last few seasons, but they still present value as a longshot play. Their 29% playoff% is a great value, especially at +800 on DraftKings—where you can get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly. Like a lot of teams, they have significant departures, but they did get Penn State QB transfer Beau Pribula. Like Ole Miss, they benefit from a soft schedule, and our model is weighing their ability to win football games a good amount after going a combined 21-5 over the last two seasons. 

Clemson is our favorite to win the ACC, but the model does not consider them as a truly elite team. We had the same opinion of the Tigers last season, and when they were crushed by Georgia in Week 1 and lost to South Carolina in Week 14, we felt validated. They will have a similar opportunity to prove us wrong by beating LSU (a Tier 1 team) in Week 1 and SC again to end the regular season. Clemson played three Power 4 non-conference opponents last season and went 0-3 in those games. Yes, Clemson turned it on at the end of the season, but the Tigers also struggled with Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Clemson returns pretty much their entire core, but given their on-field performance as a whole over the last few seasons, we just don't see them as a top-10 team in the country. 

Our 49% to make (51% to miss) would make us lean towards taking the +155 DraftKings is offering on Clemson to miss the playoffs. As a result, the next tier of ACC teams-- SMU, Georgia Tech, and Louisville-- could have some longshot value to make the playoffs.

Tier 3: Playoff Contenders

We would not be surprised one bit if any of these teams below made the playoffs. Oklahoma collapsed after the first month last season, but John Mateer is a sneaky good Heisman value. We don't think Carson Beck will be able to fill Cam Ward's shoes but 12 months ago, Beck was the most likely No. 1 pick, not Ward, and perhaps he can live up to previously high expectations.

PWR RANKPLAYOFF CONTENDERSSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
14Oklahoma Sooners77.9%14.4%3.3%
15USC Trojans77.2%20.8%7.4%
16Tennessee Volunteers76.5%23.9%3.2%
17Indiana Hoosiers76.0%16.3%5.4%
18Southern Methodist Mustangs74.1%37.4%20.4%
19Florida Gators74.1%9.6%1.2%
20Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes73.5%14.4%12.9%
21South Carolina Gamecocks72.6%9.0%1.9%
22Louisville Cardinals71.2%18.3%9.8%
23Washington Huskies70.8%16.4%2.1%
24Iowa State Cyclones69.8%20.4%14.0%
25Iowa Hawkeyes69.2%4.9%0.9%
26Auburn Tigers69.0%5.4%1.1%
27Kansas State Wildcats68.8%32.7%22.1%
28Boise State Broncos66.2%28.7%48.4%
29Illinois Fighting Illini65.6%4.4%1.2%
30Arizona State Sun Devils63.1%11.8%9.4%
31Virginia Tech Hokies63.0%8.4%5.2%
32Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets62.9%9.4%8.0%
33James Madison Dukes62.8%4.8%31.8%

Kansas State and Iowa State are not in the Top 20, but they are the top-ranked Big 12 teams. Our model assumes only the Big 12 champion will make the playoff field. The loser of that sees their playoff chances drop to single digits.

Tier 4: Bubble Teams

If this were College Basketball, these teams would be on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. But since this is football and the most expansion we'll see is maybe 16 teams, they are only going to be able to play spoiler.

PWR RANKBUBBLE IF IT WERE BBALLSIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
34Wisconsin Badgers61.6%1.0%0.1%
35Texas Tech Red Raiders61.1%9.4%3.8%
36TCU Horned Frogs61.1%5.8%5.6%
37Nebraska Cornhuskers60.8%4.7%0.3%
38Kentucky Wildcats60.5%0.7%0.0%
39West Virginia Mountaineers60.3%7.0%10.4%
40Arkansas Razorbacks60.2%0.5%0.0%
41Colorado Buffaloes59.9%4.7%7.3%
42Duke Blue Devils59.8%5.1%4.2%
43Baylor Bears59.6%6.3%6.0%
44Kansas Jayhawks59.4%3.7%6.3%
45Memphis Tigers58.8%12.8%28.7%
46UNLV Rebels58.5%12.9%26.9%
47Minnesota Golden Gophers58.2%0.8%0.0%
48Rutgers Scarlet Knights57.6%0.1%0.0%
49Tulane Green Wave57.4%7.5%27.8%
50California Golden Bears57.3%2.6%2.0%
51North Carolina Tar Heels57.1%5.1%2.1%
52Vanderbilt Commodores56.4%0.9%0.0%
53South Alabama Jaguars55.9%0.7%19.0%
54Utah Utes55.9%9.3%7.3%
55Brigham Young Cougars55.6%3.5%1.8%
56Ohio Bobcats55.6%5.0%32.1%
57Miami (Ohio) RedHawks54.9%3.1%22.0%
58UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns54.2%0.0%0.0%
59Liberty Flames53.6%0.0%44.3%
60Cincinnati Bearcats53.2%1.6%1.3%
61UCLA Bruins52.7%0.2%0.0%
62Oklahoma State Cowboys52.2%1.3%1.3%
63Arizona Wildcats51.8%3.2%2.5%
64Texas State Bobcats51.4%1.0%9.9%
65Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners50.9%2.4%10.8%
66Florida State Seminoles50.3%5.7%3.4%
67North Carolina State Wolfpack50.0%2.0%0.7%

Texas Tech is perhaps the most interesting team in the country. The Red Raiders had the second-best transfer class according to 247Sports, and they also brought back their starting QB and several key pieces. We don't want to bump them up too much based on their on-field results the last two seasons, but they could be similar to last year's Arizona State team.

Florida State is coming off a 2-10 season, but they are a team that has a lot of variance. They could finish the season in the top 40 or finish bottom 40 depending on QB Thomas Castellanos play. Despite being 66th in our power rankings, we like their O 6.5 Wins line (-160, Caesars).

UNLV is full of Power 4 transfers in their fifth and sixth seasons trying to prove something. Dan Mullen has won at the SEC and has a reputation of developing quarterbacks (Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, Kyle Trask). If a team is going to dethrone Boise in the Mountain West, look for it to be the Runnin' Rebels.

Tier 5: Everyone Else

While you may not pay much attention to these schools, you should pay attention to the ones playing great teams with win total lines over/under 9.5. One reason why the model is high on Oklahoma to improve, win over 6.5 (-180 Hard Rock), and John Mateer to win the Heisman at +2500 (BetRivers, FanDuel) is they get to play last-place Kent State AND second-to-last-place Temple

They essentially have three FCS schools on their schedule and only have to beat four "real" teams. If the Sooners let Mateer play more than a half in these games, he could get 12+ TDs and cruise to the statistical threshold needed to win the Heisman.

PWR RANKEVERYONE ELSESIM WIN%PLAYOFFWIN CONF
68Oregon State Beavers49.6%0.0%0.0%
69Toledo Rockets49.2%8.8%28.1%
70Boston College Eagles49.1%0.1%0.3%
71Fresno State Bulldogs48.0%0.9%5.4%
72Maryland Terrapins47.9%0.4%0.0%
73Jacksonville St Gamecocks47.6%0.0%19.9%
74Northwestern Wildcats47.1%0.1%0.0%
75Army Black Knights47.1%0.9%11.8%
76Syracuse Orange47.0%0.2%0.2%
77San Jose State Spartans46.8%3.8%11.5%
78Navy Midshipmen46.2%2.0%10.6%
79Washington State Cougars45.6%0.0%0.0%
80UCF Knights45.6%0.9%0.4%
81Mississippi State Bulldogs44.4%0.0%0.0%
82Pittsburgh Panthers43.8%0.8%0.7%
83Old Dominion Monarchs43.6%0.3%9.0%
84Marshall Thundering Herd43.3%0.1%3.9%
85Coastal Carolina Chanticleers43.1%0.2%7.9%
86Houston Cougars42.9%0.1%0.5%
87North Texas Mean Green42.4%0.9%4.6%
88Colorado State Rams42.3%0.4%2.8%
89Virginia Cavaliers42.2%1.3%1.0%
90Georgia Southern Eagles42.1%0.4%6.9%
91South Florida Bulls42.0%0.1%2.2%
92Western Kentucky Hilltoppers41.8%0.0%9.4%
93Connecticut Huskies40.0%0.0%0.0%
94Troy Trojans39.4%0.0%4.0%
95Michigan State Spartans39.2%0.2%0.0%
96Bowling Green Falcons38.5%0.4%4.9%
97Air Force Falcons37.8%0.2%1.9%
98Sam Houston State Bearcats37.8%0.0%7.6%
99East Carolina Pirates37.7%0.1%2.3%
100Appalachian State Mountaineers37.5%0.2%3.2%
101Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens35.8%0.0%3.8%
102Northern Illinois Huskies35.5%0.3%5.7%
103Wyoming Cowboys35.5%0.0%2.2%
104Georgia State Panthers35.4%0.0%2.6%
105Missouri State Bears35.2%0.0%6.6%
106Wake Forest Demon Deacons34.9%0.1%0.0%
107Arkansas State Red Wolves34.5%0.1%1.7%
108Louisiana Tech Bulldogs34.2%0.0%3.7%
109Stanford Cardinal32.1%0.0%0.0%
110Buffalo Bulls32.1%0.8%3.5%
111Rice Owls29.9%0.1%0.6%
112Purdue Boilermakers29.9%0.0%0.0%
113Utah State Aggies29.7%0.0%0.4%
114Florida International Golden Panthers29.0%0.0%1.0%
115Eastern Michigan Eagles28.5%0.0%0.9%
116New Mexico State Aggies28.4%0.0%2.1%
117Western Michigan Broncos26.1%0.0%1.0%
118Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders24.7%0.0%0.8%
119Florida Atlantic Owls24.5%0.1%0.4%
120San Diego State Aztecs24.0%0.0%0.2%
121UAB Blazers23.8%0.0%0.1%
122Central Michigan Chippewas23.7%0.0%1.5%
123Nevada Wolf Pack23.3%0.0%0.1%
124Kennesaw State Owls22.2%0.0%0.3%
125Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks21.8%0.0%0.1%
126Tulsa Golden Hurricane21.8%0.0%0.0%
127Hawaii Rainbow Warriors21.2%0.0%0.1%
128New Mexico Lobos20.8%0.0%0.1%
129Charlotte 49ers20.3%0.0%0.1%
130Texas-El Paso Miners18.3%0.0%0.5%
131Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles17.9%0.0%0.0%
132Akron Zips17.5%0.0%0.1%
133Ball State Cardinals17.0%0.0%0.0%
134Massachusetts Minutemen16.6%0.0%0.2%
135Temple Owls16.4%0.0%0.0%
136Kent State Golden Flashes6.5%0.0%0.0%