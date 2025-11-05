The College Football Playoff field is starting to get more and more interesting, especially with teams like Miami and Georgia Tech losing last week. CFP contenders are in action in Week 11, and we've highlighted five games for our best college football spread bets of the week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best spread picks for Week 11

Iowa +6.5 vs. No. 6 Oregon

The Ducks' next test in their quest to return to the playoff is perhaps the toughest test of any ranked CFP hopeful this weekend. Iowa isn't ranked, but the Hawkeyes very well could be after a 6-2 start. This Iowa team has also been able to put points on the board while still having a great defense and special teams unit. Oregon is fresh off a bye, but the Ducks barely beat a bad Wisconsin team two weeks ago. With a win this weekend, Iowa could be seen as the best two-loss team in the Big Ten and one of the better two-loss squads in the nation. These teams both lost to Indiana, with Iowa losing by five and Oregon by 10, if you want to compare common opponents. Iowa should be able to keep things close at one of the tougher places to play in the nation.

No. 8 BYU +10 at No. 9 Texas Tech

It's always interesting to see spreads for ranked vs. ranked matchups, and this one sees the one-loss Red Raiders favored by 10 points at home over an undefeated Cougars squad. Texas Tech lost a close one to ASU but has blown out every other opponent this year. BYU has played a lot of close games, winning three of their last five by one score. While that all could signal Texas Tech is more dominant, I look at it as BYU has found a way to win tight games, something the Red Raiders failed in their lone opportunity. The Cougars may fall in Lubbock but they should cover 10 points, which seems awfully high for a game of this magnitude.

The Commodores can't afford any more losses this year after failing to complete a monster comeback at Texas last week, especially with a season finale at Tennessee still on the horizon. Vandy is still a very, very good team. Auburn, meanwhile, just fired head coach Hugh Freeze after a 4-5 start to 2025 and 15-19 mark since he took over in 2023. The Tigers have been able to keep some games, like against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, close, but it's unclear how they'll respond under an interim head coach. The Commodores don't necessarily need style points given they're in the SEC but they should win and cover against a mediocre and reeling Auburn squad.

No. 4 Alabama -10 vs. LSU

From one SEC team with a fired head coach to another -- how will LSU look with Brian Kelly no longer running things in Baton Rouge? Well, the Tigers' first test in a post-Kelly world is a date with No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. What a nice, soft landing spot, eh? The Tide are rolling and have handled teams much better than LSU this year. If Bama beat Tennessee by 17 a few weeks ago, it should handle a Tigers team that likely has a lot of players and coaches looking ahead to their next opportunity at a new school.

The ACC has had a lot of shakeup in recent weeks, with Miami dropping two of its last three games and Georgia Tech losing at North Carolina State last weekend. That leaves Virginia as the lone team undefeated in conference play and with an inside track to the ACC Championship Game and a CFP appearance. The Cavaliers face a Wake Forest team that knocked off SMU and lost to Georgia Tech by a point, but was blown out by Florida State last week. You don't know what Demon Deacons squad you're getting week to week, but Virginia is clearly the better team here, and the Cavs have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way. As long as they don't pat themselves on the back, they should win and cover here and do so their next two games as well against Duke and Virginia Tech.