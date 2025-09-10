There was just one matchup of ranked teams in Week 2 of the college football season, but Week 3 is loaded with marquee games, including No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame and a surprising ranked vs. ranked battle between No. 18 South Florida and No. 5 Miami. Interested in college football betting on the total, or Over/Under? We've highlighted five of the top games of the day and which side of the total we're targeting for these matchups.

Best over/under picks for Week 3

No. 12 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Under 53.5

Two ACC rivals square off Saturday afternoon with Clemson visiting Georgia Tech. The Tigers entered the year with massive expectations after making the College Football Playoff last year and returning nearly every key contributor from that team, but they fell to LSU in Week 1 and didn't look the best against Troy in Week 2. As for the Yellow Jackets, they toppled Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes 27-20 in Week 1 before dismantling Gardner-Webb in Week 2. Clemson hasn't exactly been putting up a ton of points to open the year, while Georgia Tech looked good, not great, against a Colorado defense that doesn't exactly inspire fear. The SportsLine Projection Model has Under 53.5 points hitting in 54% of simulations.

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 15 Tennessee: Over 49.5

A longtime SEC rivalry is renewed when Georgia visits Tennessee. The Volunteers have looked great offensively to open the year, as new quarterback Joey Aguilar has clicked in Josh Heupel's high-flying offense. Tennessee is averaging 58.5 points per game to open 2025. As for the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart's squad has handled business early, scoring 45 and 28 points across their first two games while allowing just 13 total points thus far. Georgia has dominated this rivalry, winning each of the last eight matchups, and those games have largely been blowouts. Georgia may pull well ahead late, but this game being in Knoxville coupled with how the Vols have looked offensively, has this one screaming Over 49.5. The model agrees, with Over 49.5 hitting in 57% of simulations.

Bet Georgia-Tennessee at DraftKings:

No. 18 South Florida vs. No. 5 Miami: Over 56.6

How about a round of applause for South Florida? Not only did the Bulls knock off a ranked Boise State team to open the year, they then went down to The Swamp and beat the Florida Gators on a last-second field goal. Now, they head to Miami for a date with the fifth-ranked Hurricanes in a game that now has a lot of intrigue after appearing to be more of an afterthought on the schedule. Miami is 2-0 after a 27-24 win over Notre Dame to open the year before a 45-3 rout of Bethune in Week 2. Both teams have star quarterbacks, with Byrum Brown leading the charge for USF and Georgia transfer Carson Beck acclimating well to his new squad in Miami. This one could see plenty of touchdowns scored, and the model has issued a 'B' grade for Over 56.5, as that side of the total hits in 68% of simulations.

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Notre Dame: Over 49.5

The Irish opened the year with a tough loss at Miami as they broke in new starting quarterback CJ Carr. There are still a ton of expectations around Notre Dame after the team lost in the CFP title game to Ohio State last year, and the Irish are the highest-ranked team without a win this year at No. 8 overall. They enter Week 3 against a 2-0 Texas A&M team after a bye last week. The Aggies scored 86 points across their first two wins over UTSA and Utah State, but they also allowed 46 total points between those two wins. There's a good chance this turns into a shootout given how A&M has looked defensively against less than stellar opponents, and Over 49.5 points hits in 55% of model simulations.

Bet on Texas A&M against Notre Dame at Caesars:

Florida vs. No. 3 LSU: Over 48.5

Last year, the Gators knocked off the Tigers in a win that may have saved Billy Napier's job for 2025. Well, Napier's Gators just lost to USF at home, and now they travel to Death Valley for a date with an LSU team that's 2-0 to start the year, including a big win over Clemson in Week 1. This appears to be the best team Brian Kelly's had during his LSU tenure, and while the Tigers haven't lit up the scoreboard so far with 40 total points between their two wins, Garrett Nussmeier put up over 4,000 yards last year and is in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. The Gators also have a talented quarterback in their own right in DJ Lagway. With the total at just 48.5, the model is a big fan of the Over as that hits in 65% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.