Week 3 of the 2025 college football season brings more marquee matchups, headlined by No. 6 Georgia battling No. 15 Tennessee and No. 16 Texas A&M traveling to South Bend to face No. 8 Notre Dame. College football betting can be daunting given how tumultuous the sport can be, and we've already seen several big upsets over the first two weeks of the season. Will there be more chaos in Week 3? Here's a look at some games we are targeting on the spread for this week in college football.

Best spread picks for Week 3

No. 18 South Florida +17.5 vs. No. 5 Miami

The best story in college football right now is in Tampa. The Bulls entered the season as an afterthought given how tough the first three weeks of their schedule looked. All of a sudden, South Florida is one more stunning victory away from being a clear College Football Playoff contender. The Hurricanes will be their toughest test yet, but the Bulls have already taken out ranked teams in Boise State and Florida. Even if Miami does end up winning this game, I think 17.5 points is way too much after what South Florida has showed across the first two weeks. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Hurricanes covering in 51% of simulations.

No. 6 Georgia -3.5 vs. No. 15 Tennessee

Tennessee is feeling great heading into this Week 3 game. The Volunteers have a good quarterback in Joey Aguilar, a good offensive coach in Josh Heupel and they get the Bulldogs at home. However, this rivalry has been dominated by Georgia over the last decade. The Bulldogs have won each of the last eight matchups against the Vols, and these games have not been close. All eight contests have been decided by at least two touchdowns. The Bulldogs cover this spread in 52% of model simulations, and this is one of my most confident picks of the Week 3 slate. Bet Georgia-Tennessee at BetMGM here:

No. 4 Oregon -27.5 vs. Northwestern

There's going to be some excitement in Evanston with Fox's Big Noon Kickoff coming to town, and the Wildcats do cover this massive spread in 53% of SportsLine's simulations. However, it looks like Oregon is on a mission after demolishing Oklahoma State 69-3 in Week 2. The Ducks have playoff aspirations again, and quarterback Dante Moore is looking good through two games. Northwestern might put up a fight for the first half, but I see Oregon's superior athletes making another big statement ahead of a rivalry game against Oregon State in Week 4.

No. 11 South Carolina -4.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia is the type of quarterback who can go into a road game and pull of a stunning upset. The Commodores have plenty of reasons to be confident after smacking Virginia Tech 44-20. And yet this feels tremendously disrespectful to South Carolina. The Gamecocks have won 16 straight games in this matchup and they've got a great quarterback of their own in LaNorris Sellers. Throw in the fact they're at home and this should be an easy cover. The SportsLine Projection Model rates South Carolina -4.5 as a 'B' grade play, with the Gamecocks covering in 59% of simulations.

No. 3 LSU -7.5 vs. Florida

Let's rewind to last year quickly. LSU's playoff hopes were done heading into this rivalry game after losing badly to Alabama, but the Tigers had a chance to get some momentum back in a rivalry game. Instead, Brian Kelly's squad was dominated by Florida in a game that likely saved Billy Napier's job for another season. The Gators are smarting after a loss to South Florida, while the Tigers are 2-0 and looking like playoff contenders. LSU has big goals, but part of the reason players like Garrett Nussmeier returned is to win this rivalry game. Even with a talented offense led by DJ Lagway on the other side, I'll take LSU to send a message at home. According to the SportsLine Projection Model, the Tigers cover in 55% of simulations. Sign up for FanDuel to bet Florida-LSU here: