Week 7 of the 2025 college football season is a big one with massive battles on tap, including Indiana visiting Oregon and Alabama hitting the road to face Missouri. Interested in college football betting on the total, or Over/Under? We've identified five top total picks for Week 7 of the 2025 season, including those two ranked matchups. All odds and totals are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best over/under picks for Week 7

South Florida at North Texas: Over 67.5

A total of 67.5 is one of the higher ones we'll see all year, and it still may be too low. South Florida is averaging 36.2 points per game this season, including 58.5 points per contest over its last two games. North Texas is also excelling at putting points on the board, averaging 44.8 points per game with a season-low mark of 33. Both squads are AAC contenders and this is a big game for that reason. It's also a Friday night game, which seems to always bring out some craziness. This one is slated to be a shootout, and it certainly appears that will be the case. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Over 67.5 hitting in 57% of simulations as it projects a 42-31 North Texas win.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 17 Illinois: Under 49.5

Illinois has rebounded nicely after a 63-10 blowout loss to Indiana with a big win over USC and a blowout of Purdue. The Illini now face an Ohio State team that allows just 5.0 points per game. No, that's not a typo -- the Buckeyes have allowed 25 total points in five games, with the most allowed in one game this year being 9 by Ohio. Illinois scored just 10 points in its biggest game so far against the Hoosiers, and OSU's defense looks to be on a different level. The Buckeyes have also kept things conservative on offense while breaking in new quarterback Julian Sayin, so look for Ohio State to play suffocating defense and lean on the run game here. The Under hits in over 50% of SportsLine model sims.

No. 8 Alabama at No. 14 Missouri: Over 51.5

Alabama is looking for its third straight ranked win when the Tide visit undefeated Missouri. Bama scored big wins over Georgia on the road and Vanderbilt at home and now head to Missouri for a date with the Tigers. Both teams have excellent offenses that have gotten into grooves and the Crimson Tide have struggled on the road, especially on defense, in DeBoer's year-plus tenure, going just 2-5 and allowing some big point totals. There's too much talent and firepower on both sides to warrant backing the Under here. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 53% of simulations.

Oklahoma vs. Texas: Over 42.5

This total is interesting. For starters, Texas' offense has been bad against Power 4 competition, scoring 7 against Ohio State and 21 in a loss to Florida last week. The Longhorns and Arch Manning also face a tough Oklahoma defense this week. But quarterback John Mateer, who was a Heisman frontrunner a few weeks ago, is pushing to return from injury this week for Oklahoma, which would drastically raise the scoring potential of this matchup. Given the uncertainty of Mateer's status, this total is a a tough one to crack. But with Mateer seemingly trending towards playing and the rivalry nature of this battle, the Over looks more appealing. The model has the Over hitting in 47% of simulations.

Indiana vs. Oregon: Over 55.5

When Oregon joined the Big Ten, battles with Indiana hardly seemed like must-see TV. But Curt Cignetti has turned the Hoosiers into a winner, and he has a top-tier quarterback in Fernando Mendoza putting points on the board. Both teams are coming off byes, with Indiana beating Iowa 20-15 and Oregon beating Penn State 30-24 in double overtime in a win that has lost some of its shine after the Nittany Lions just lost to UCLA. The offensive firepower here is impressive, with Mendoza and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore among the favorites for both the Heisman Trophy and to go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. I don't think this has "defense is optional" written all over it, but it's seemingly a showcase game for both quarterbacks and offenses. Both teams are very aggressive, so shorter fields could lead to a rush in scoring, as well. Over 55.5 occurs in nearly 60% of model simulations.