We're officially into conference play in this year's college football season, and Week 6 has plenty of notable clashes on the schedule, like Miami against Florida State and Alabama looking to avenge last year's loss against Vanderbilt when the Tide welcome the Commodores to Tuscaloosa. Interested in college football betting on the total, or Over/Under? Here are our five top total picks for Week 6 of the college football season for Saturday's top games, including Miami vs. Florida State and Vanderbilt vs. Alabama.

Best over/under picks for Week 6

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Over 55.5

Boy, was it fun when these teams faced off last year. Diego Pavia led an upset for the ages as Vanderbilt beat Alabama 40-35. The Tide were coming off a big win over Georgia last year when they fell at Vanderbilt. The script is fairly familiar this year, as Alabama just beat Georgia last week but now hosts the Pavia-led Commodores, who are undefeated.

Vandy is averaging 49 points per game, with its lowest scoring effort being 31 against South Carolina. Alabama's offense appears to have found its groove after losing at Florida State in Week 1, with Ty Simpson playing very well at quarterback for the Tide. It's highly unlikely we get 75 total points this year but both offenses are humming, putting Over 55.5 firmly in play here.

Miami vs. Florida State: Over 53.5

Miami is coming off a bye while Florida State fell to Virginia last week for its first loss of the year. The Seminoles scored 38 points in the double-overtime loss and have scored at least 31 points in all four of their games this year. Miami scored 27 points against Notre Dame in Week 1 and 26 against Florida two weeks ago with two blowout wins sandwiched between.

FSU's defense may be a problem if the Virginia game is any indication, and Miami's offense headlined by Carson Beck could have the edge there. The Hurricanes' defense has been great to kick off 2025, but Florida State presents that unit's biggest challenge to date.

Texas vs. Florida: Under 41.5

Florida is a mess right now and has lost three in a row, and the team's offense looks rough despite a talented quarterback in DJ Lagway under center. As for Texas, the Longhorns have won three in a row after falling 14-7 to Ohio State, but the competition was hardly fierce and there were still some growing pains with Arch Manning at quarterback.

Neither offense appears to be humming quite yet, but Under 41.5 is something to consider when placing bet slips because the weather for this contest could be a problem. There's better than a 90% chance of rain in Gainesville on Saturday and winds up to 36 mph. There's also a possibility of thunderstorms, which would cause a delay and drastically alter the flow of this contest.

Penn State vs. UCLA: Over 50.5

That Penn State scored 24 points in last week's loss to Oregon is pretty crazy considering just how poor the Nittany Lions' offense looked for three-plus quarters. Drew Allar and Co. were able to put points on the board late and force double overtime before falling to the Ducks.

There are two reasons to consider backing the Over here. First, Penn State has to be upset after dropping yet another game against a top-10 team under James Franklin, so the Nittany Lions could be looking to take out their frustrations on a lesser opponent. And second, that lesser opponent is UCLA, which is in legitimate danger of an 0-12 season after falling to Northwestern last week. UCLA's defense wasn't the problem last week, but it did allow at least 30 points in each of its first three games. Penn State may try and run things up a bit after last week's loss and if so, there may not be anything UCLA can do to stop that from happening.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Over 55.5

The Aggies had one of the nation's top scoring offenses through their first three games of 2025, including scoring 41 points at Notre Dame, before dropping just 16 points in a narrow win over Auburn last week, Mississippi State has also been able to put points on the board early this year as the Bulldogs are averaging 38.6 points per game so far.

The Over is in play even if the Aggies largely stifle the Bulldogs' offense here, but Texas A&M's defense, outside of last week, has been susceptible early this year, and Mississippi State just scored 34 points against Tennessee. This SEC clash has the makings of a shootout.