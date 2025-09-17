The college football season is already into Week 4, which features a ton of big games, including Auburn against Oklahoma as well as Michigan taking on Nebraska. Interested in college football betting on the total, or Over/Under? We take a look at some of Saturday's top college football games and which side of the total we're backing for these notable matchups.

Best over/under picks for Week 4

Syracuse vs. Clemson: Under 55.5

It's been an ugly start to 2025 for Clemson, which has scored 58 total points in three games and enters Saturday with a 1-2 record after falling at Georgia Tech last week. The Tigers face a Syracuse side that has been able to score quite a bit this year, but this will be the Orange's toughest test in terms of opposing defenses to date. Given how Clemson's games have gone so far, including the team's lone win against Troy, expect a slower game where points are at more of a premium than you'd expect from a team that made the College Football Playoff a year ago. The SportsLine Inside the Lines Team model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Under 55.5 points hitting in 60% of simulations.

No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 11 Oklahoma: Under 48.5

Revenge games used to be reserved for the pros or for coaches, but with how the transfer portal works, we now see revenge games for players at the college level, too. That's the case in this SEC clash as former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold visits his former team in Norman when the Tigers face the Sooners. Oklahoma has done well with new quarterback John Mateer, who has established himself as one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners in 2025. Arnold also has the Tigers undefeated entering SEC play, and Auburn has scored at least 31 points in all three games this year. That being said, the ITL team's model expects a lower-scoring affair here, as Under 48.5 is hitting in 57% of simulations.

Bet Auburn-Oklahoma at DraftKings:

No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska: Under 45.5

Two bright young quarterbacks face off in Big Ten play as Bryce Underwood and Michigan visit Dylan Raiola and Nebraska. Underwood, a true freshman, has been solid in his first three games, passing for 628 yards and compiling four total touchdowns. Raiola, a sophomore who started last year for the Cornhuskers, has 829 passing yards and eight touchdowns to no interceptions to begin 2025. The model is expecting a low-scoring Big Ten clash here, with Under 45.5 hitting in 58% of ITL simulations.

Florida vs. No. 4 Miami: Over 51.5

South Florida beat Florida two weeks ago, and the Bulls then fell to Miami last week. Now, the Hurricanes host the Gators, so Miami should win this big non-conference tilt, right? Logic says yes, but that's also why they play the games on the field and not on paper. The Hurricanes are off to a rocking start with notable wins over USF and Notre Dame, while Billy Napier appears to again be on the hot seat as the Gators fell to USF and are coming off a rough showing against LSU where quarterback DJ Lagway tossed five picks. Over 51.5 has occurred just once in Miami's three games this year -- last week against USF -- but the Hurricanes' Week 1 win over Notre Dame had 51 total points while Week 2 was 48 as Miami dominated Bethune-Cookman 45-3 and sat many starters late. Miami will likely also be looking to make another statement over a longtime rival in this one at home. Over 51.5 hits in 62% of Inside the Lines simulations.

Bet on Florida vs. Miami at Caesars:

Washington vs. Washington State: Over 52.5

The Apple Cup is much different than previous iterations as the Pac-12 as we knew it is gone with the Huskies now in the Big Ten. Instead of these in-state rivals facing off in November as part of Rivalry Week, it's a non-conference bout scheduled for September for the foreseeable future. WSU took this one 24-19 last year against Washington, but these teams are in very different places now. The Cougars have a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers, who comes to WSU from South Dakota State at the FCS level after Jake Dickert left for Wake Forest. As for Washington, last year was Jedd Fisch's first year at the helm, and the Huskies appear to be in better shape this year after compiling 108 total points in two wins against Colorado State and UC Davis to open 2025. The Cougars, meanwhile, were coming off a 36-13 win over San Diego State before a rough 59-10 loss at North Texas last week. While last year's game was low scoring, expect more points this year. The Inside the Lines team agrees, as Over 52.5 hits in 62% of simulations.