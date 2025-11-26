We've reached the last week of the 2025 college football regular season, which means rivalry games galore. These rivalry games mean a lot on their own, but many of the biggest matchups between heated rivals have major implications when it comes to the College Football Playoff. We've highlighted five major rivalry affairs for Week 14 and picked one side of the spread for each contest. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass:

Best college football spread picks for Week 14

Is this the final game of the Lane Kiffin era in Oxford? If it's not, Kiffin sure hasn't done a great job to squash rumors that he's going to LSU or Florida. Add in the fact that the Rebels have struggled with one-score wins over the likes of Washington State, Kentucky, LSU and Arkansas this year and that this is in Starkville and you get a game that very well could be closer than you'd expect between a CFP-bound squad and its 5-6 (1-6 in conference play) rival. Plus, MSU has been frisky at times with narrow losses to Texas and Tennessee.

No. 23 Georgia Tech +13.5 vs. No. 4 Georgia (Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

The Yellow Jackets went from the cream of the crop in the ACC to dropping two of its last three games and needing a win and some help to get into the conference title game. It's unlikely Georgia Tech gets into the CFP as an at-large 10-2 team if it wins and doesn't win the conference, while the Yellow Jackets have no shot of making the playoff at 9-3. Much of their playoff hopes are out of their hands but they can still come out with a strong showing against Georgia, which very likely is CFP bound. These teams played an epic eight-overtime affair last year with the Bulldogs winning 44-42. Georgia is the better team and should win this rivalry affair but with their season on the line, the Yellow Jackets should cover this large spread at home.

No. 15 Michigan +10 vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Look, by now we all know that Michigan has won four in a row over Ohio State. Heck, the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes last year in a year where OSU went on to win the national championship. Hopefully no feelings will be hurt by flag planters leading to legislators getting involved. College sports, am I right?

Anyways, this is a better Michigan team than last year's squad and until we see Ryan Day's team take care of a lesser Wolverines team, you've got to think the home side at least covers here. Michigan is 5-0 at home this year and with a victory, it gets a big signature win to get to 10-2. That likely gets the Wolverines into the CFP. Even with that added incentive, the Wolverines are playing with house money and all the pressure is on Ohio State.

No. 12 Vanderbilt +2.5 at No. 18 Tennessee

Vandy is in an unenviable spot right now as it pertains to the CFP as the Commodores are very likely the first team out given how the current seeding looks. They can't afford another loss, and there's a good chance they get some help either this week or in any one of the conference championship games next week. The Vols have won this rivalry game six times in a row, but this is a different Vanderbilt team. The Commodores can't afford to lose here, so look for them to cover and potentially win outright.

Auburn +6 vs. No. 10 Alabama

This is hardly the Iron Bowls of past years where both teams are title contenders but Alabama, with two losses, can't afford to lose this one while Auburn needs to win to get bowl eligible in a year it fired its head coach. The spread might stand out given Alabama is 9-2 and Auburn is 5-6 with one conference win, but the Tigers are a tough out. Of the Tigers' six losses, four have come by one score and the other two were by nine and 10 points. Auburn keeps things close, and Alabama has been far more average than elite on the road under Kalen DeBoer these two years. The Tide should win, but the Tigers have been awfully frisky against elite competition.