We're officially in Week 12 of the 2025 college football season, and there are only a few weeks left of the regular season for teams in the College Football Playoff race to finish padding their resumes. Week 12 features some massive games for the CFP standings, and we've highlighted five of them here with a pick on one side of the spread for each contest. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass:

Best college football spread picks for Week 12

No. 4 Alabama -6 vs. No. 12 Oklahoma

The Sooners were able to do something they haven't been able to do all season in their last game -- win a shootout. Oklahoma's defense has beat up on lesser foes this season but prior to the win over Tennessee, the Sooners had lost the two games they gave up more than 17 points (Ole Miss and Texas). They got a 33-27 win over the Vols two weeks ago, but this is a different test in Alabama.

The Tide are on a roll, having won eight in a row since that opening loss to Florida State. That feels like a lifetime ago as Alabama has both won big over lesser foes and won close games against ranked teams like Georgia and Missouri. The Crimson Tide are a better team than any foe the Sooners have faced this year, and the game is in Tuscaloosa. This feels like a game Alabama can really take control of to solidify its standing as one of the nation's true top CFP title contenders.

No. 6 Georgia (-6) vs. No. 11 Texas

Texas lost three times last year, and two of those defeats came to Georgia. Sometimes a team just has your number. Heck, ask Kirby Smart about his record against Alabama. Maybe that's the case for Steve Sarkisian against the Bulldogs. Georgia has been the best home team in college football over the last few years, and the Bulldogs have been battle tested and come out alright with close wins over Ole Miss and Florida over the last few weeks. Texas has rattled off four wins in a row since its loss to Florida, and Arch Manning is starting to click in Sark's offense. But again, sometimes a team just has your number and we need to see Sark win these types of games against Georgia. That hasn't happened yet and the Bulldogs are a real tough out at home. Back the home side here.

No. 20 Iowa +7 at No. 19 USC

The Hawkeyes lost 18-16 to Oregon thanks to a last-second field in a game they gave up a safety due to a horrific snap on a punt. That's tough.

Iowa did cover that game, however, as the Hawkeyes kept Oregon's offense in check for most of the game, and they should be able to cover here in a matchup with USC. The Trojans have once again been able to score quite a bit of points this year, but the defense remains a question mark. If Iowa can keep USC's offense in check, it should be able to move the ball and eat some clock in this matchup, which helps both to win outright but also cover this 7-point spread.

No. 10 Notre Dame -11.5 at No. 24 Pittsburgh

After an 0-2 start that saw them lose by a combined four points, the Irish have taken no prisoners this year. Since those losses to Miami and Texas A&M, Notre Dame has won its last seven games with an average score of 40.57-14.43 in the Irish's favor.

Marcus Freeman's team is a hair different than last year's that made it all the way to the final game of the CFP before losing to Ohio State, but Notre Dame is still locked and loaded on both sides of the ball. Pittsburgh is a better team than many of the teams the Irish have faced since those two early-season losses, and the Panthers are hot having won five in a row. But this feels like a Notre Dame side that's really figured it out on both sides and is extra motivated both after how last season ended but how this season began. This could be a statement game for the Irish with a road win and cover at Pittsburgh.

No. 14 Virginia +6 at Duke

We backed Virginia as a big favorite over Wake Forest last week and that was a tough one for a Cavaliers team that had as clear of a CFP path as any team in the nation. The good news for Tony Elliott's squad is they have just one loss in conference play. The bad news is they're one of five one-loss ACC teams right now, and they face another of those programs in Duke this weekend.

The Blue Devils are just 5-4 overall, but are 4-1 in ACC play. Their lone conference loss was to Georgia Tech in October. Duke has been involved in some high-scoring affairs this year, which always makes things interesting. Virginia has the better team and should be able to prove it. Being both a 6-point 'dog and coming off that first ACC loss of the year should be a good wake-up call for Elliott's team. Winning outright won't be easy, but the Cavs should be able to cover here.