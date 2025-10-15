Week 8 of the 2025 college football season has some big matchups on tap, including Ole Miss visiting Georgia in a key SEC clash and USC taking on Notre Dame in a game that's huge for both teams' College Football Playoff aspirations. With these top matchups, which side of the spread should you be backing? Those aforementioned ranked contests are two of five games we're highlighting in our top Week 8 spread bets. All spreads and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best spread picks for Week 8

Miami -13.5 vs. Louisville

Both these teams are coming off bye weeks, but Miami's last game was a big win over Florida State while Louisville fell to Virginia. The Cardinals are 4-1 with that game being their lone loss, but they haven't been the most impressive bunch so far this year. That can change with a big performance against No. 2 Miami, but the Hurricanes look far and away better than any other squad in the conference, especially taking down the Seminoles. Miami is the better and more talented team and can make a statement Friday night at the Cardinals' expense.

Washington +6 at Michigan

These teams met in the 2023 National Championship Game with Michigan winning rather easily, and they met last year with the Huskies winning at home. This year's game is at the Big House, and the Wolverines are coming off a 31-13 blowout loss to USC. Washington, meanwhile, is 5-1 after a blowout of Rutgers with its lone loss being to Ohio State. The Wolverines look to be a year away from making noise in the Big Ten while a win would put Washington firmly into sleeper territory for a potential Big Ten title game berth. Washington, at the very least, should be able to keep things close and cover, if not win outright.

Ole Miss +7.5 at Georgia

The Rebels nearly had a letdown game against Washington State, escaping 24-21 over the Cougars. Ole Miss had just beaten LSU and may have had its eyes looking ahead to this matchup with Georgia. The Bulldogs look good but not dominant like we're used to seeing. They've lost just once this year to Alabama, but they won just 20-10 over an Auburn team that's not particularly impressive and nearly lost to Tennessee in September. If Lane Kiffin wants the Rebels to be on the map as title contenders, this is a game his squad needs to win. At the very least, Ole Miss should be able to keep things close and cover in Athens.

Arizona State +11.5 vs. Texas Tech

Keep an eye on this line this week if you're interested in betting on it. The Sun Devils won the Big 12 last year and the Red Raiders are the clear favorite in the conference this year. ASU being 11.5-point underdogs does have a lot to do with how good Texas Tech has looked early in 2025, but it also has to do with the Sun Devils missing quarterback Sam Leavitt last week in a blowout loss to Utah. If Leavitt plays, this line should move more in favor of ASU. If you're a Sun Devils believer, jump on this line while you can.

USC +8.5 at Notre Dame

USC's defense had one of its best performances in a long time in a 31-13 win over Michigan. The Trojans have just one loss on their ledger to Illinois, and they now head to South Bend for a date with Notre Dame. The Irish have two losses already this year to Miami and Texas A&M, two of the best teams in the country. A three-loss Notre Dame team could potentially sneak into the CFP, but it's not too likely. The Irish need to win out. USC, meanwhile, can really only afford one more loss, and the Trojans' two toughest games are this one at Notre Dame and a Nov. 22 date with Oregon. The Trojans' offense has looked great under Jayden Maiava, and the Irish's defense doesn't look as put together as last year's squad. This is a big game for both sides, and I expect it to be close. USC should be able to at the very least keep this within one possession.