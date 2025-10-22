It's somehow already Week 9 of the 2025 college football season, and this weekend has some great matchups on tap. That means there's no shortage of betting opportunities as well. Interested in college football betting on the total, or Over/Under? We've picked one side of the total five of the best games Week 9 has to offer. All odds and totals are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best over/under picks for Week 9

Wisconsin at Oregon Over 44.5

Wisconsin can't score. The Badgers have scored 10 or fewer points in five of seven games this year. So why the Over here? Well, Oregon can score. The Ducks score a lot, in fact. And if there's one thing you can count on, it's Dan Lanning trying to run up scores on undermatched foes, much like the Ducks did last week with a 56-10 win over Rutgers last week. Even if Oregon shuts out the Badgers, this can go Over.

Texas A&M at LSU Over 47.5

This total seems low given Texas A&M is involved. The Aggies have been putting up a ton of points this year, and they now face an LSU defense that, up until last week, hadn't allowed more than 24 points in a game all season in its loss to Vanderbilt. The Tigers' offense also scored more than 23 points for the first time against an FBS school all year long. Texas A&M wants to march up and down the field and be explosive. This is a tougher test than the one the Tigers just failed against the Commodores. LSU scoring 24 last week also helps with the thinking that Over 47.5 is more than manageable here.

Michigan at Michigan State Under 47.5

Michigan held a great Washington offense to seven points last week, and the Wolverines now visit rival Michigan State. The Spartans have lost four in a row and scored just 26 points across their last two games. Michigan's offense has been far worse on the road than at home, scoring 13 points in two of their last three games as visitors. This one has Under written all over it unless we see some early life from either offense, which doesn't seem likely.

Missouri at Vanderbilt Over 51.5

These are two of the best offenses the SEC has to offer, and each side has a great quarterback under center as well. The Commodores just scored 31 points against a great LSU defense. Missouri is coming off down weeks by its standards, scoring 24 and 23 points respectively, over its last two games. This feels like at least one team should reach 30 points on its own, making an Over seem more likely.

Ole Miss at Oklahoma Under 53.5

Oklahoma got star quarterback John Mateer back for the Red River Rivalry two weeks ago after he had hand surgery, but he has looked far from stellar over the Sooners' last two games. Ole Miss scored 35 in a loss to Georgia last week, but the Rebels scored just 48 points across close wins over LSU and Washington State in their two previous games. Oklahoma's best chance to win is to play suffocating defense and control the clock, and a total of 53.5 just seems too high considering how the Sooners' offense has looked the last two weeks.