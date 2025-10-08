Week 7 of the 2025 college football season has some massive games on the schedule, headlined by ranked teams facing each other in Columbia, Eugene and Champaign. There's also the Red River Rivalry between the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners and now-unranked Texas Longhorns, who began the season as the No. 1 team in the country.

Here's a look at some of the the best spread picks for this colossal Week 7 slate, along with projections from SportsLine's model. I've gone 8-12 through four weeks of college football spread picks, missing on Minnesota vs. Ohio State and Iowa State vs. Cincinnati but correctly picking Maryland to cover against Washington and Miami to cover against Florida State.

Best spread picks for Week 7

No. 14 Missouri +3 vs. No. 8 Alabama

Homer bias aside, this is a great matchup for the Tigers. They are at home and healthy, which are two things they were not in last year's meeting between these programs. Missouri's defense stood tall in the first half of last year's contest but could not make up for Drew Pyne's turnovers in the second half. Beau Pribula has shown he can command this offense, while Ahmad. Hardy is one of the best running backs in the country. The Crimson Tide are on a high after defeating Georgia between the hedges two weeks ago, but Missouri has a history of taking down top opponents at home in big games. I'd get the extra half-point to make this Missouri +3.5 to avoid a push if you can. The Tigers cover in 58% of SportsLine model simulations and win in 54% of them.

No. 17 Illinois +14.5 vs. No. 1 Ohio State

I thought the Buckeyes could slip up against the Gophers looking ahead to this game, but they took care of business 42-3. This is actually a trophy game for both schools with the Illibuck wooden turtle on the line. Ohio State has won eight straight in this rivalry, but the two teams haven't played since 2017. Illinois got back into the College Football Playoff conversation with a win over USC last week, and I believe Bret Bielema's team will keep this game within two touchdowns at home. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Illinois covering in 51% of simulations.

No. 6 Oklahoma +1.5 vs. Texas

John Mateer is pushing to play this weekend, and if he does suit up, the Sooners will become favorites. However, even if the Heisman contender doesn't go, I like Oklahoma due to its defense. The Sooners are second in points allowed and are tied for second in sacks. Arch Manning looks overwhelmed against good competition, and Oklahoma's defense can rattle him. If the Sooners get one or two explosive plays and lean on the ground game, they should be able to pull of the win with or without Mateer. Texas covers in 53% of simulations, per SportsLine's model.

No. 3 Oregon -7.5 vs. No. 7 Indiana

The Ducks cover this spread in 59% of model simulations, and Dan Lanning's crew will be looking to make another big statement. Oregon had an off week to prepare for the Hoosiers, who looked great in a big win at home over Illinois but struggled against Iowa on the road. This will be a defining game in the Heisman Trophy race as well for Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. I'll back the home team to flex its muscles in this afternoon contest.

No. 5 Texas A&M -7.5 vs. Florida

The Aggies had trouble with Mississippi State last week, leading just 14-3 after three quarters before exploding in the final frame for 17 points en route to a 31-9 win. This Texas A&M defense should be able to rattle Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, who has routinely put the ball in bad spots against top opponents. There's a lot of momentum for Billy Napier and the Gators after beating Texas, so I like this as a letdown spot for them on the road. Give me the Aggies in this one. They cover in 59% of SportsLine simulations.