There are some awesome games on the schedule for Week 8 of the college football season, with five matchups with ranked teams on both sides. Are you interested in college football betting on the total, or Over/Under? We've picked one side of the total for each of those ranked vs. ranked matchups in Week 8. All odds and totals are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best over/under picks for Week 8

LSU at Vanderbilt Under 48.5

It feels like the Tigers are worse off than they really are considering how their offense has looked. That once-proud unit has struggled to put points on the board against power four competition, and the team has scored more than 20 points just once outside of a blowout win over Southeastern Louisiana, and that was against Louisiana Tech. LSU's defense has been very good, though, allowing no more than 24 points in a game this year, and that's the only time the Tigers have allowed more than 10 points in a single contest. The Commodores' offense is very good behind Diego Pavia, but until we see more from LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and that offense, the Under is the way to go here, especially on the road.

Ole Miss at Georgia Under 53.5

Georgia's offense, outside of the shootout with Tennessee, hasn't really impressed this year, and Ole Miss' offense scored just 48 total points over its last two wins, the latter of which was against Washington State in a game that many expected to be a blowout. The good news for Lane Kiffin's side is they're proving they can win low-scoring games. Georgia has been able to do that for years under Kirby Smart and that could very well be the recipe this weekend in Athens. With neither offense looking sharp of late, target the Under here.

USC at Notre Dame Over 61.5

Notre Dame's defense looks to have gotten back on track after some ugly showings early in the season but USC is much closer to Texas A&M and Miami, which combined for 68 points against the Irish, than the likes of Boise State, NC State and Arkansas, Notre Dame's last three opponents. USC's offense is in a good place behind Jayden Maiava, scoring at least 31 points in each game this year, including in their lone loss of 2025. We know USC's defense is susceptible to giving up big yards and points and Notre Dame's offense has looked pretty good all season long. A total of 61.5 is steep, but this one certainly has the makings of a shootout.

Tennessee at Alabama Over 58.5

This game was just 24-17 last year when the Vols upset the Tide in Knoxville, but both offenses look much better this year than last season. Joey Aguilar has been stellar in Tennessee's high-powered attack, while Ty Simpson is a Heisman Trophy contender after leading Alabama to three wins in a row over ranked teams. Tennessee's lone loss was a shootout to Georgia, and Alabama scored just 24 in that game. Tennessee's offense is legit, as is Alabama's. This isn't a "defense is optional" type of game as both defenses have NFL-caliber players, but both teams have a legit chance to score 30 points here in what could be a back-and-forth affair.

Utah at BYU Over 48.5

These offenses have been flying under the radar of late. Utah has scored 42 or more points in four of six games this year, while BYU has scored 71 points over its last two wins. The days of 52-49 shootouts in the Big 12 appear to be a thing of the past, but both of these offenses have firepower and are on good rolls of late. Like Tennessee at Alabama, it wouldn't be a surprise if both sides scored 30 here.