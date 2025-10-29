We're really starting to see the College Football Playoff picture shrink as we enter Week 10 of the 2025 season, and there are some huge games with major playoff implications on the schedule this weekend. As such, we're looking at the best spread bets for some of the weekend's top games. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best spread picks for Week 10

Vanderbilt +1.5 at Texas

This is a massive clash for both teams as Vanderbilt has one loss and still has a rivalry game with Tennessee left on the schedule, while Texas has two losses on the year and still has to face Georgia and Texas A&M over the next month. Any loss likely knocks the Longhorns out of the College Football Playoff conversation while Vanderbilt can maybe afford one more loss, but even at 10-2 may find itself on the outside looking in.

The Longhorns, despite being 6-2, have underperformed this season after entering the year as the preseason No. 1 team. Arch Manning is coming off maybe his best game of the year in a close win against Mississippi State, but the hype train fell off the tracks early on this year. Plus, Manning left the end of the Mississippi State game with an injury. Meanwhile, the Commodores have been one of the best stories in college football, winning every game besides at Alabama this year behind quarterback Diego Pavia, who is in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

This is a big game for Vandy to show it belongs to be considered one of the nation's top teams, and Pavia can add to his Heisman resume with a big performance against Texas. Pavia didn't light it up against Missouri last week, but Texas' once proud defense looks gettable considering the Horns just allowed 38 points to Mississippi State. I like Vandy to not just cover, but win outright here.

Georgia -7 at Florida

This one's more intriguing than it appeared it would be a few weeks ago as Florida finally parted ways with head coach Billy Napier. We haven't seen the Gators since Napier's firing, so it's unclear what this team will look like under interim head coach Billy Gonzalez. Meanwhile, we know what we're getting from Georgia under Kirby Smart, and the Bulldogs can't afford to look past a reeling Gators side considering they've lost once already and still have games left against Texas and unbeaten Georgia Tech.

Georgia's had a strange season with some massive offensive outbursts in shootout wins as well as some slower-paced games, like a narrow win over Auburn and a close loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs are, simply put, the better team with the better coaching staff. Even though the Gators may come out inspired early to rally behind their interim coach, the talent should win out and Georgia should win and cover relatively easily.

Tennessee -3 vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma's defense was the talk of Norman as the Sooners had allowed more than 17 points in a single game just once entering last weekend's clash with Ole Miss. Well, most of the offenses Oklahoma faced to that point were not very good, and the Rebels put up 34 points on the Sooners to hand them their second loss of 2025.

Tennessee's offense is more like Ole Miss' than it is like Auburn or South Carolina. Joey Aguilar has been stellar in Josh Heupel's scheme, and the Vols are averaging 45.6 points per game this year. The Sooners will look to bounce back from last week's loss to Ole Miss, but the Volunteers have more than enough firepower to win and cover in Norman.

South Carolina +12.5 at Ole Miss

Ole Miss got another big win over Oklahoma last week, and the Rebels' path to a CFP appearance is as easy as it comes for any SEC team as they face South Carolina, Citadel, Florida and Mississippi State to end the year. The first of those four contests is Saturday when the Gamecocks come to town.

South Carolina has been frisky at times this year, especially last week when the Gamecocks had Alabama on the ropes before collapsing late in the fourth quarter to let the Tide escape with a close win. Ole Miss has lost just once this year, but the Rebels have played one-score games in each of their last four games and six of their last seven games, even against lesser foes like Kentucky and Washington State. Maybe last week was a last gasp for the Gamecocks, but recent history shows they should be able to keep this close and cover on the road.

Georgia Tech -5.5 at NC State

NC State entered 2025 with some buzz as a sleeper in the ACC, but that distinction now belongs to undefeated Georgia Tech, which is red hot under head coach Brent Key. While the Yellow Jackets are 8-0, the Wolfpack are 4-4 after a 3-0 start. This includes blowout losses to Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech still has Georgia on the schedule, and it looks like the Yellow Jackets are on their way to an ACC Championship Game appearance. They really can't afford to drop any of these games ahead of their clash with the Bulldogs, so look for Georgia Tech to take care of business on the road here and put the pedal to the floor on a Wolfpack team that's allowed 89 points over its last two games.