Though Week 8 wasn't quite the same level of chaos as Week 7, three more top-10 teams went down as BYU, Ole Miss and Texas Tech all lost. The Week 9 college football odds are out, and everyone is looking for more potential upsets. Cincinnati was the team that beat Texas Tech, and now the Bearcats can try to pull off back-to-back stunners as they host No. 6 Utah. The Utes are 6.5-point road favorites as one of three undefeated teams left in FBS. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other Week 9 college football lines of note include No. 13 Texas Tech (-3.5) vs. No. 22 Arizona, No. 3 Georgia (-12.5) vs. No. 17 Florida and USC (+6.5) vs. No. 2 Ohio State. The Trojans lead the all-time series with the Buckeyes, 13-10-1, as these two clash in their first-ever Big Ten matchup. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks, returning nearly $400 at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 9 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

College football score predictions for Week 9

One college football score prediction for the Week 9 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model is projecting Oregon (-3.5) to beat Northwestern 30-21. That makes Oregon the value against the spread 62% of the time, while the Over (47.5) hits 58% of the time.

This is a desperation spot for the Ducks, who already have three losses and fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer after another dismal performance in a 21-10 loss against Illinois last week.

Northwestern does ride a four-game winning streak in to this matchup, but those came against Ball State and Michigan State, Rutgers and Penn State -- three teams with a combined one win in the Big Ten. In Northwestern's only true road game against quality competition, it lost to Indiana by a touchdown. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 9

The model has revealed an exact score prediction for each Week 9 college football game. It is backing multiple underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 68-59 run, and find out.

College football lines for notable Week 9 games

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

Saturday, Oct. 31

Arizona at Texas Tech (-3.5, 54.5)

Notre Dame at Navy (+30.5, 56.5)

Auburn at Ole Miss (-12.5, 57.5)

Florida at Georgia (-12.5, 55.5)

Utah at Cincinnati (+6.5, 56.5)

Northwestern at Oregon (-3.5, 47.5)

South Carolina at Oklahoma (-4.5, 44.5)

Clemson at Florida State (-6, 49.5)

Miami at North Carolina (+14, 52.5)

Mississippi State at Texas (-20.5, 50.5)

Ohio State at USC (+6.5, 51.5)