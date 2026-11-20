The Week 12 college football odds board features several matchups with College Football Playoff implications such as top-ranked Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina (+14.5), No. 2 Utah (-7.5) at TCU and No. 4 UCLA (-3.5) at Michigan on CBS and Paramount+. It's a big week for No. 8 Indiana and No. 9 Tennessee, teams that swapped places in the rankings, as both teams face a one-score line. The Vols are 1.5-point home underdogs against former coach Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, while Indiana is -7.5 at Washington as the Hoosiers seek their third straight 10-win season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor (+4.5), No. 11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (+20.5) and No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska (+3.5) are among the teams on the fringe who cannot afford a road loss this week. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 12 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Featured college football score prediction for Week 12

One of the top college football score predictions for the Week 12 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model is projecting No. 18 USC to beat Maryland 38-14 in a 6:15 p.m. ET kickoff in L.A. on Saturday. That makes USC (-17.5) the spread pick 66% of the time, while the Under (57.5) hits 61% of the time.

The Trojans effectively played their way out of the realistic playoff mix with a loss at Indiana last week, spoiling the momentum gained by beating Ohio State in the prior game. The model, however, still sees a big gap between these teams as Maryland is just 4-6 on the season with a 2-5 mark in the Big Ten. The Terrapins have won two straight under interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, but this will be their biggest test yet with him at the helm.

The model projects 300 yards of passing for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, while King Miller leads all rushers with 75 yards on the ground as USC pushes for close to 40 points to pick up the easy win and cover. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 12

The model has revealed an exact score prediction for each Week 12 college football game. It is backing multiple underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has simulated each game 10,000 time and went 4-1 on top-rated ATS picks last week, and find out.

College football lines for notable Week 12 games

See full Week 12 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change



Friday, Nov. 20

Iowa State at UCF (-1.5, 48.5)

Bowling Green at Toledo (-16.5, 45.5)

Clemson at Duke (-12.5, 41.5)

Oregon at Michigan State (+17.5, 44.5)

UTEP at Air Force (-21.5, 47.5)

New Mexico at Wyoming (+8.5, 37.5)

Saturday, Nov. 21

Ohio State at Nebraska (+3.5, 41.5)

Colorado at Cincinnati (-3, 57.5)

UCLA at Michigan (+3.5, 37.5)

Arkansas at Texas (-20.5, 47.5)

Indiana at Washington (+7.5, 43.5)

LSU at Tennessee (+1.5, 45.5)

Georgia at South Carolina (+14.5, 51.5)

SMU at Notre Dame (-20.5, 56.5)

Kentucky at Missouri (-5.5, 48.5)

Utah at TCU (+7.5, 46.5)