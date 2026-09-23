Nearly 30 years after his uncle, Peyton Manning, played his final game at Neyland Stadium, Arch Manning leads the top-ranked Texas Longhorns to Knoxville to take on the No. 14 Tennessee Vols in one of the top games on the Week 4 college football schedule. Texas is a 4.5-point road favorite in the Week 4 college football odds. That's one of several intriguing SEC matchups on the slate as Georgia hosts Oklahoma (+14), Florida hosts Ole Miss (+3.5) and LSU hosts Texas A&M (+8.5). Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The latest Week 4 college football lines in the Big Ten list Oregon as a 3-point road favorite against USC and Michigan as a 5.5-point home favorite against Iowa. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 4 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football score predictions for Week 4

One college football score prediction for the Week 4 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model is projecting Georgia to beat Oklahoma 28-20. The makes Oklahoma (+14) the play against the spread in 56% of simulations, while the Over (44.5) hits 55% of the time.

Oklahoma stumbles into this matchup after losing at Michigan and then squeezing by New Mexico State 14-6 despite being a 21.5-point favorite. One bright spot, however, has been Oklahoma's defense. The Sooners haven't given up more than 17 points in any game thus far, and this will be easily the best unit Georgia has seen to this point in the season.

The model has factored that in and has Georgia failing to clear 30 points in this matchup. Oklahoma gets enough from quarterback John Mateer and star receiver Isaiah Sategna to keep this one within the spread. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 4

The model has also made the call on the exact score prediction for each Week 4 college football game, including backing multiple underdogs, including one in one of the week's top matchups. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 22-19 run, and find out.

College football lines for notable Week 4 games

See full Week 4 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Thursday, Sep. 24

Liberty at Coastal Carolina (+2.5, 50.5)

Friday, Sep. 25

Army at Temple (+3. 48.5)

Navy at UAB (+7, 51.5)

Northwestern at Indiana (-21, 49.5)

Clemson at California (+1.5, 50.5)

Saturday, Sep. 26

Texas at Tennessee (+4.5, 55.5)

Illinois at Ohio State (-27.5, 53.5)

Oklahoma at Georgia (-14, 44.5)

Ole Miss at Florida (-3.5, 58.5)

Iowa at Michigan (-5.5, 38.5)

Wisconsin at Penn State (-10, 44.5)

South Carolina at Alabama (-12.5, 53.5)

Texas A&M at LSU (-8.5, 51.5)

Oregon at USC (+3, 61.5)

Missouri at Mississippi State (-6.5, 58.5)