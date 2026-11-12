Three of the top four in the latest College Football Playoff ranking -- Georgia, Alabama and UCLA -- are double-digit favorites in the Week 11 college football odds. The toughest test is likely coming for No. 2 Utah, who is a 2.5-point road favorite at No. 23 Arizona, with the Wildcats defeating the Utes in each of their last two matchups. Top-ranked Georgia is -15.5 at home against Missouri, while Alabama is also -15.5 at Vanderbilt and UCLA is -10 at home against Illinois on Friday. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other Week 11 college football lines of note that will impact the CFP picture include No. 13 Wake Forest (+1.5) at SMU, No. 8 Tennessee (-2.5) at Texas A&M, No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State (-3.5) and No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana (-7.5) on CBS and Paramount+, in what's the first Big Ten matchup between the Trojans and Hoosiers. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, to provide the best spread, over/under and money-line picks at betting sites.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Featured college football score prediction for Week 11

One of the top college football score predictions for the Week 11 college football schedule at the best betting apps and college football betting sites: The model is projecting No. 17 South Carolina to beat Arkansas 31-20 in a 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. That makes the Gamecocks the spread pick 58% of the time, while the Under 51.5 squeezes in 52% of the time.

Coach Shane Beamer was confident this week that quarterback LaNorris Sellers will be able to play through an ankle injury. After enduring a three-game losing streak that put Beamer on the hot seat earlier this year, the Gamecocks have surged. They've won four straight overall, including outright upsets against Tennessee and Florida during that span. They covered in all four of those wins as well.

Arkansas is just 3-6 overall and is tied with Vanderbilt for last in the SEC at 1-5 in conference play. The Razorbacks rank 13th in the SEC in scoring defense and last in scoring offense, so it's hard to point to many positives. SportsLine's model is calling for a double-digit road win for South Carolina to keep the Gamecocks in the CFP conversation. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 11

The model has revealed an exact score prediction for each Week 11 college football game. It is backing multiple underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has simulated each game 10,000 times, and find out.

College football lines for notable Week 11 games

See full Week 11 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change



Thursday, Nov. 12

Memphis at South Florida (+3.5, 49.5)

Louisiana at UL-Monroe (+10.5, 49.5)

Friday, Nov. 13

Florida State at Pittsburgh (-3.5, 53.5)

Illinois at UCLA (-10, 47.5)

Houston at Colorado (+9.5, 51.5)

Saturday, Nov. 14

Wake Forest at SMU (-1.5, 60.5)

Tennessee at Texas A&M (+2.5, 43.5)

Boston College at Notre Dame (-29.5, 52.5)

Michigan at Oregon (-11, 38.5)

Missouri at Georgia (-15.5, 47.5)

USC at Indiana (-7.5, 50.5)

Ole Miss at Oklahoma (+1.5, 49.5)

Florida at Kentucky (-3.5, 52.5)

Texas at LSU (-4, 46.5)

Utah at Arizona (+2.5, 54.5)

South Carolina at Arkansas (+7.5, 51.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-3.5, 72.5)