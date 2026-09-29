Three Top 25 matchups highlight the Week 5 college football schedule, with two of them coming in the SEC. No. 7 Alabama takes on No. 16 Mississippi State in what should be a fascinating test at home for quarterback Kamario Taylor and the upstart Bulldogs. No. 8 Florida, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back SEC wins under first-year coach Jon Sumrall, and now the Gators go on the road to take on No. 25 Missouri. The latest Week 5 college football odds list the Crimson Tide at -6, while the Gators are -4.5 Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The Big Ten slate, meanwhile, is highlighted by No. 5 Ohio State heading to No. 14 Iowa, who just knocked off Michigan, in a matchup on CBS and Paramount+. Ohio State is -14 in that one. Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 5 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football score predictions for Week 5

One college football score prediction for the Week 5 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model is projecting Texas A&M to beat Arkansas 31-14. That makes Texas A&M (-14) the play against the spread in 54% of simulations, while the Under (51.5) hits 63% of the time.

It's been a tough start to SEC play for Texas A&M as the Aggies were stunned by Kentucky at home and then got blown out at LSU. The model, however, sees this as a bounce-back spot for A&M against what might be the worst team in the SEC.

Arkansas has lost by at least 28 points and has failed to cover in both matchups against Power 4 opponents. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 5

The model has also made the call on the exact score prediction for each Week 5 college football game, including backing multiple underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 32-24 run, and find out.

College football lines for notable Week 5 games

See full Week 5 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

Thursday, Oct. 1

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State (-1.5, 53.5)

North Texas at Tulsa (-2.5, 57.5)

Friday, Oct. 2

Liberty at Delaware (+7, 49.5)

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (-3.5, 52.5)

Penn State at Northwestern (+2.5, 45.5)

Saturday Oct. 3

Alabama at Mississippi State (+6, 59.5)

Navy at Air Force (-2.5, 47.5)

Notre Dame at North Carolina (+21.5, 47.5)

Auburn at Tennessee (-7.5, 54.5)

Florida at Missouri (+4.5, 56.5)

Ohio State at Iowa (+13.5, 45.5)

Miami at Clemson (+17.5, 49.5)

Texas Tech at Colorado (+13.5, 50.5)

Washington at USC (-9.5, 56.5)