Parity has become more the norm in college football, and Week 7 brought perhaps the greatest showcase of that in recent memory. Five of the top seven teams in the nation went down, providing another example of how virtually anything can happen on a week-to-week basis. The Week 8 college football provides more tests as teams continue to build their College Football Playoff case. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tennessee, now up to No. 11 in the AP Poll, took down Alabama in Week 7. Now the Volunteers turn around for a road game against South Carolina, and the Week 8 college football odds list the Gamecocks as 2.5-point favorites. Two-loss LSU is -7.5 at Auburn, who is coming off a huge upset at Georgia. Indiana, coming off a loss to Ohio State, goes to Michigan (+7). Texas, meanwhile, is -3 against Ole Miss in a must-win spot for the Longhorns.

Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks, returning nearly $600 at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 8 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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College football score predictions for Week 8

One college football score prediction for the Week 8 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model is projecting Texas (-3) to bounce back and beat Ole Miss 29-17. That makes Texas the value against the spread 70% of the time, while the Under (53.5) hits 63% of the time.

The Longhorns recorded a pair of top-tier wins earlier this season by beating Ohio State at home and then Tennessee on the road. Now they've dropped two straight as favorites, losing to Oklahoma and Florida in games that both ended 27-24.

The model, however, is buying low on a desperate Texas squad in this spot. It projects that the Longhorns' defense will hold Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, who has battled injuries this season, under 50 yards on the ground. Trinidad Chambliss throws for 266 yards in the simulations, but that's not enough to pile up many points for Ole Miss as the Longhorns pick up the comfortable two-score win at home. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 8

The model has revealed an exact score prediction for each Week 8 college football game. It is backing multiple underdogs to win outright, including an upset in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 59-49 run, and find out.

College football lines for notable Week 8 games

See full Week 8 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Middle Tennessee at FIU (-10, 45.5)

Missouri State at Delaware (-3, 52.5)

South Alabama at Marshall (+3, 65.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 21

New Mexico State at Sam Houston (+3, 44.5)

Thursday, Oct. 22

James Madison at App State (+10.5, 56.5)

Liberty at Kennesaw State (+10.5, 49.5)

East Carolina at Memphis (-10.5, 54.5)

Friday, Oct. 23

Duke at Virginia (-1.5, 47.5)

UMass at UConn (-14.5, 49.5)

Army at Tulsa (-1.5, 53.5)

Air Force at Wyoming (+4.5, 44.5)

NC State at Stanford (+7, 55.5)

Saturday, Oct. 24

Pittsburgh at Miami (-20.5, 50.5)

Indiana at Michigan (+7, 41.5)

LSU at Auburn (+7.5, 50.5)

Michigan State at UCLA (-14, 55.5)

Tennessee at South Carolina (-2.5, 50.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-14, 50.5)

USC at Wisconsin (+3, 49.5)

Ole Miss at Texas (-3, 53.5)

USC at Wisconsin (+3, 49.5)

Houston at Utah (-6.5, 56.5)