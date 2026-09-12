In terms of FBS vs. FBS action, the Week 2 college football schedule has a far more condensed schedule compared to Week 1 as the action all unfolds on Friday and Saturday. It's not short on huge matchups, however. The Saturday schedule is anchored by a pair of showdowns between the SEC and Big Ten as Michigan tries to regroup after a wild and controversial ending against Western Michigan and hosts No. 11 Oklahoma. And in one of the biggest matchups of the season, No. 5 Texas hosts No. 1 Ohio State. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The latest Week 2 college football lines have Texas as a 1.5-point home favorite, while Michigan is +4.5 at home against the Sooners. Other college football lines of note include Tennessee (-11.5) at Georgia Tech, Arizona State (+14.5) at Texas A&M and Mississippi State vs. Minnesota (+1.5) in another SEC versus Big Ten battle. Before locking in any Week 2 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 2 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football score predictions for Week 2

One college football score prediction for the Week 2 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model projects that Oregon beats Oklahoma State 34-15 in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. That college football score prediction makes Oklahoma State (+23.5) the better value against the spread in 62% of the simulations, while the Under 55.5 hits nearly 70% of the time.

Both teams are looking to regroup after largely struggling in Week 1. Oregon looked extremely shaky against Boise State at home in Week 1 as that game went down to the wire despite the Ducks entering as 25.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma State fell at Tulsa, losing 24-10 in the debut for coach Eric Morris despite being 13.5-point road favorites in that one. Four turnovers doomed the Cowboys in that one, and the model is projecting a cleaner showing in Week 2 as the Cowboys rally and keep this one more competitive than the line suggests. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 2

The model has also made the call on the exact score prediction for each Week 2 college football game, including backing surprising underdog to win outright in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 33-20 run, and find out.

College football lines for Week 2 notable games

See full Week 2 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Sep. 12

Oregon at Oklahoma State (+23.5, 54.5)

Arizona State at Texas A&M (-14.5, 50.5)

Oklahoma at Michigan (+4.5, 43.5)

Alabama at Kentucky (+10, 48.5)

Mississippi State at Minnesota (+1.5, 54.5)

Tennessee at Georgia Tech (+11.5, 55.5)

Ohio State at Texas (-1.5, 49.5)

Iowa State at Iowa (-14, 41.5)

Texas Tech at Oregon State (+25.5, 53.5)