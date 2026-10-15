Indiana vs. Ohio State used to be a laugher most seasons, but times have changed in college football. It's now the biggest matchup on the Week 7 college football schedule with the Buckeyes traveling to Bloomington as 3.5-point road favorites after Indiana beat them last season in the Big Ten title game on the way to the national title. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

While that top-5 matchup is the headliner, there are also some fascinating rivalry matchups around the nation such as Tennessee (+8.5) hosting Alabama, Notre Dame (-10.5) traveling to BYU and Florida going to Texas (-10.5) as both teams are looking to bounce back from a surprising Week 6 loss. The Cougars defeated the Irish the last time the latter visited campus back in 2004. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks, returning more than $400 at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 7 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

College football score predictions for Week 7

One college football score prediction for the Week 7 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model is projecting UCLA to beat Wisconsin 23-18 in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. That makes UCLA (-2.5) the play against the spread in 54% of simulations, while the Under (43.5) hits 62% of the time.

Coming off a shocking upset of Oregon, UCLA -- now 5-0 both straight up and against the spread -- is one of the hottest programs in the nation as first-year head coach Bob Chesney has made an instant impact. A manageable schedule down the stretch has UCLA very much in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The Bruins will proceed forward without quarterback Nico Iamaleava (knee), but the Bruins were mostly getting it done with the Big Ten's top rushing offense and a solid defense, so the model isn't projecting a huge drop off. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 7

The model has revealed an exact score prediction for each Week 7 college football game. It is backing multiple underdogs to win outright, including a big upset in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 48-40 run, and find out.

College football lines for notable Week 7 games

See full Week 7 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

Thursday, Oct. 15

East Carolina at UAB (+4.5, 47.5)

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion (+3.5, 47.5)

Colorado State at Texas State (-14.5, 69.5)

Friday, Oct. 16

Memphis at Tulane (+7, 55.5)

Washington at Purdue (-3.5, 51.5)

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (+1.5, 49.5)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Florida at Texas (-10.5, 52.5)

Mississippi State at LSU (-14, 58.5)

Ohio State at Indiana (+3.5, 50.5)

Auburn at Georgia (-20.5, 49.5)

Alabama at Tennessee (+8.5, 51.5)

Missouri at Ole Miss (-6, 58.5)

Florida State at Miami (-21.5, 55.5)

Penn State at Michigan (-6.5, 42.5)

Notre Dame at BYU (+10.5, 46.5)

Wisconsin at UCLA (-2.5, 43.5)

Utah at Colorado (+15.5, 49.5)

Nebraska at Oregon (-7.5, 52.5)