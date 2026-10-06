Now that October has arrived, the college football schedule expands throughout the week with at least one matchup every night Tuesday through Sunday in Week 6. The midweek games will bring plenty of action, but the top matchup this week is in a traditional Saturday night slot as No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 2 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET in a matchup with conference and national title implications. The latest Week 6 college football odds list Alabama as a 1.5-point home favorite. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

The Big Ten slate, meanwhile, is highlighted by No. 13 Oregon (-11.5) taking on No. 21 UCLA in a matchup on CBS and Paramount+. Other intriguing matchups around the nation include USC vs. Penn State (-1.5), Texas vs. Oklahoma (+8.5) and Indiana vs. Nebraska (+7). Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 6 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football score predictions for Week 6

One college football score prediction for the Week 6 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model is projecting LSU to beat Kentucky 25-21. That makes Kentucky (+8.5) the play against the spread in 53% of simulations, while the Under (50.5) hits with several points to spare.

Head coach Will Stein has Kentucky heading in the right direction quickly as many of his transfer portal acquisitions have paid immediate dividends. The Wildcats have now won and covered in three straight, including knocking off SEC foes South Carolina and Texas A&M in outright upsets.

The model ultimately projects that Lane Kiffin's squad picks up the road win, but it's much closer than the odds would suggest as the Tigers fail to cover the double-digit spread. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 6

The model has also made the call on the exact score prediction for each Week 6 college football game, including backing multiple underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off a shocking upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 40-35 run, and find out.

College football lines for Week 6 games

See full Week 6 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Southern Miss at Troy (-10.5, 50.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St. (+3, 50.5)

New Mexico St. at FIU (-6.5, 46.5)



Thursday, Oct. 8

Missouri State at Western Kentucky (-2.5, 56.5)

Sam Houston at Liberty (-13.5, 52.5)

South Alabama at Arkansas St. (-1.5, 57.5)

South Florida at UTSA (-7, 50.5)

Friday, Oct. 9

Florida State at Louisville (-3.5, 58.5)

Iowa at Washington (-3, 41.5)

Washington St. at Utah St. (-5.5, 43.5)

Wyoming at San Jose St. (-6, 43.5)

Iowa St. at BYU (-10.5, 46.5)



Saturday, Oct. 10

Indiana at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Texas A&M at Missouri (-3.5, 48.5)

South Carolina at Florida (-12.5, 61.5)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+9.5, 58.5)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-37.5, 53.5)

Texas at Oklahoma (+8.5, 39.5)

UCLA at Oregon (-11.5, 59.5)

Maryland at Ohio State (-34.5, 56.5)

Tennessee at Arkansas (+13.5, 50.5)

LSU at Kentucky (+8.5, 54.5)

Georgia at Alabama (-1.5, 55.5)

USC at Penn State (-1.5, 54.5)

Minnesota at Purdue (+2.5, 50.5)