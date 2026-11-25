Rivalry Week has arrived in college football, and there are a handful of matchups that will go a long way in determining the College Football Playoff field. The Battle of LA is a huge one this year, with No. 9 UCLA taking on No. 15 USC on CBS and Paramount+ at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. A win for UCLA sends the Bruins to the Big Ten title game and goes a long way towards putting them in the CFP field. USC can remain in the at-large CFP conversation with a win. With UCLA potentially down to third-string quarterback Madden Iamaleava, the Trojans are listed as 7-point favorites in the latest Rivalry Week college football odds. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other Rivalry Week lines of note include No. 6 Alabama (-15) vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl, No. 5 Tennessee (-13.5) vs. Vanderbilt, No. 3 Texas (-11.5) vs. Texas A&M and No. 12 Oregon (-14) vs. No. 24 Washington. Before locking in any Rivalry Week college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 13 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Featured college football score prediction for Rivlary Week

One of the top college football score predictions for the Week 13 college football schedule at the best betting apps: The model is projecting No. 8 Wake Forest to beat rival Duke 38-18 in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Winston-Salem on Saturday. The makes Wake Forest (-14.5) the spread pick 64% of the time, while the Over (55.5) hits 51% of the time.

A year ago, it was Duke that almost crashed the CFP field, finishing as one of the first four teams out. This season, Wake Forest likely clinches a spot in the field with a win over the Blue Devils on Saturday. Wake Forest has surged in Year 2 under head coach Jake Dickert as the Demon Deacons are now 10-1 with a 7-1 mark in the ACC.

Not only are they winning, they are piling up huge margins of victory. Their past seven wins have all come by at least 24 points, with four wins of greater than 40 points in that span as well. Duke, meanwhile, has hit a bit of a late-season wall, losing its past two to Miami and Clemson by double digits. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 13

The model has revealed an exact score prediction for each Week 13 college football game. It is backing multiple underdogs to win outright, including one in a huge Power 4 rivalry matchup. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has simulated each game 10,000 times, and find out.

College football lines for notable Rivalry Week games

See full Week 13 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change



Thursday, Nov. 26

TCU at Texas Tech (-14.5, 47.5)

Friday, Nov. 27

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-19.5, 56.5)

Nebraska at Iowa (-4.5, 40.5)

Florida at Florida State (+6.5, 53.5)

Texas at Texas A&M (+11, 40.5)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Louisville at Kentucky (+2.5, 54.5)

Michigan at Ohio State (-10.5, 37.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+14.5, 49.5)

South Carolina at Clemson (+6, 41.5)

Duke at Wake Forest (-14.5, 55.5)

USC at UCLA (+7, 45.5)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-35.5, 55.5)

Oklahoma at Missouri (-2, 41.5)

Purdue at Indiana (-22.5, 43.5)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (+13.5, 43.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-15, 49.5)

Washington at Oregon (-14, 50.5)

Arizona State at Arizona (-8.5, 54.5)