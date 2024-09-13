College Football Week 3 – Best sportsbook promos and bonuses

A quick look at all of the sportsbook promotions you can claim to bet on college football this Saturday.

Week 2 highlighted what makes college football so great. There was chaos across the country with six ranked teams suffering their first loss of the season. There were upsets everywhere, and that’s not even accounting for teams like Penn State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Alabama who were in closely contested games late before pulling out victories. Hopefully, Week 3 has more of the same in terms of drama. The schedule only has two ranked-vs-ranked matchups, but there are some decent rivalry games sprinkled in as well.

In this article, we’re taking a look at some of the best sportsbooks across the country and what promotions are available for new users to claim for betting on Week 3 of the college football season. We’ll be comparing the offers from top sportsbooks such as FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and bet365.

Top sportsbook promos

Sportsbook Welcome bonus Promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets plus 1 month of NFL+ premium None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBS1000 Fanatics Get a $100 bet match for 10 straight days None required bet365 Choice between: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets CBSBET365

FanDuel Sportsbook

New users who sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook can claim a two-part promotion. First, users must bet at least $5 on their first wager in order to receive $200 in bonus bets. In addition, users will also get three weeks of access to NFL Sunday Ticket. When you combine both promotions, you get one of the strongest in the industry. Bonus bets expire within seven days of issuance and must be wagered at least once before withdrawal. Original bonus bet stake is not included in the payout of any wagers.

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings offers a similar promotion to the one mentioned above, but the DraftKings sportsbook offer is even more lucrative when it comes to the amount of bonus bets credited. Simply deposit and bet $5 on your first wager, and DraftKings will credit you with ten separate $25 bonus bets, equaling a total of $250 bonus bets. In addition, users will also get one month of access to NFL+ Premium, which is a way for fans to follow the league through access to NFL Network, NFL Red Zone, all-22 film, condensed game replays and a whole bunch more. Bonus bets earned in the previously mentioned promotion must be wagered at least once and they expire within seven days.

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM sportsbook offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if they lose their first bet. The bonus bet is equal to the stake of the first wager and is only issued if the bet loses. The maximum refund is $1,500. Users must use promo code CBSSPORTS to take advantage of the offer. On top of that, a minimum deposit of $10 is required. Bonus bets expire within seven days and have no cash value until wagered.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars sportsbook is another sportsbook that offers a type of “first bet insurance” as its promotion for new users. Register an account using promo code CBS1000 and fund your account with at least $10 to claim the offer. Your bonus bet is equal to the stake of your first wager and is only credited if your first bet loses. The promotion only applies to the first wager on an account. Users must be 21+ and physically located in a state where Caesars operates in order to claim the offer. Bonus bet cannot be split amongst multiple bets. Users have 14 days to use the bonus bet before it expires. Bonus bets have no cash value until wagered at least once.

Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics is home to one of the more unique sign-up offers in the sports betting industry. Users can earn up to a $100 bonus bet every day for ten straight days. Fanatics will be matching the stake of the user’s first bet of every day on markets with a minimum of -200 odds. The Fanatics promotion applies for ten consecutive days, so if you miss a day, you forfeit the reward for that day. Bonus bets expire within seven days and must be used at least once before withdrawal. Bonus bet stake is not included in payouts.

Bet365 Sportsbook

In recent years, Bet365 Sportsbook grown in popularity in the US market after decades of dominating the scene in Europe. Its expansion is offering an excellent opportunity for new bettors. By signing up and depositing just $10, new users can place a minimum $5 bet on any market with odds of at least -500 and receive $200 in bonus bets. To take advantage of this promotion, use the promo code CBSET365 when signing up. Be sure to claim the offer within 30 days of creating your account. Note that bonus bets must be used within seven days of issuance, and the stake from bonus bets is not included in any payouts.

Users can also choose bet365’s other welcome offer, which is a first bet safety net of up to $1,000. This could be a more attractive offer to bettors who want place a larger initial bet. The same terms and conditions apply.

Sports Betting Promos for CFB Week 3