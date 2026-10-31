The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. The college football schedule on Saturday features must-trade games like Florida vs. Georgia and Ohio State vs. USC Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 9

Texas Tech to win vs. Arizona: Yes $0.63, No $0.38

Georgia to win vs. Florida: Yes $0.80, No. $0.21

Indiana to win by more than 20.5 vs. Minnesota: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Arizona vs. Texas Tech prediction

One of the biggest matchups of the day comes in the Big 12 in a ranked vs. ranked showdown between Arizona and Texas Tech. The Wildcats are riding a five-game win streak and are 3-1 in Big 12 play and 6-1 overall with the lone loss coming at BYU. The Red Raiders went 12-2 last season and are off to a 6-1 start this year, though they just lost to Cincinnati last weekend in a 37-24 effort. This game could have major College Football Playoff implications for the Big 12, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Texas Tech winning at home 64% of the time.

A Texas Tech win is trading at $0.63 at Kalshi, and an Arizona road win is $0.38 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Florida vs. Georgia prediction

The Gators and Bulldogs clash in an SEC rivalry affair on Saturday, and a lot is on the line. Georgia is 6-1 following a loss to Auburn ahead of its bye last week. Florida is 5-2 and is also coming off a bye, which came after the Gators knocked off Texas two weeks ago. The Gators had lost to Missouri and South Carolina in the two weeks prior to that win over the Longhorns. The Bulldogs win this matchup in 80% of the SportsLine model's projections.

A Georgia win is $0.80 at Kalshi, and a Florida win is $0.21 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Minnesota vs. Indiana prediction

The Big Ten features an intriguing matchup between Minnesota and Indiana on Saturday. The Golden Gophers are 5-2 overall this year with wins over rivals Michigan and Iowa. The Hoosiers are 6-1 after winning it all last year, but their offense has struggled in recent weeks, scoring 20 or fewer points over that stretch. The SportsLine model has Indiana winning by more than 20.5 points in 68% of its simulations.

Indiana to win by more than 20.5 points is $0.52 at Kalshi, and a Minnesota win, or loss by fewer than 20.5 points, is $0.49. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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