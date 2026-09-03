Week 1 of the 2026 college football season features a rematch of Week 1 from the 2025 season with the Colorado Buffaloes facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. These teams played a tight contest in Boulder to open last season, with Haynes King scoring a 45-yard rushing touchdown to give Georgia Tech a 27-20 win. The Buffaloes come into this season looking to recover from a 3-9 campaign, while Georgia Tech is trying to build on a nine-win season. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Georgia Tech is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Colorado vs. Georgia Tech odds. Bet on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech and more Week 1 college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Deion Sanders is back on the sidelines for Colorado after a health scare in the offseason. Sanders got to nine wins in his second season in Boulder but he had quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on that squad. Brent Key has steadily improved at Georgia Tech, winning at least seven games in each of the last three seasons.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech betting odds (via DraftKings)

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech money line: Colorado +220, Georgia Tech -270 Colorado vs. Georgia Tech over/under: 50.5 (Over -120, Under +100) Colorado vs. Georgia Tech spread: Georgia Tech -6.5

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech betting preview

Julian Lewis will take over as the starting quarterback for the Buffs, and he's looking to replicate Sanders' 2024 numbers. Lewis showed some flashes in 2025 but he will need to improve his accuracy to elevate Colorado's skill group. The Buffs will get Micah Welch and Joseph Williams back to provide some familiarity at running back and receiver, while transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. was an ascending receiver at Texas before coming to Boulder. The defense is a different story entirely. Colorado was one of the worst defensive teams in 2025, and that entire unit is being churned through the transfer portal. It's hard to imagine the Buffs being worse on that side of the ball but it's going to take some time for the defense to work well together. If Lewis is the real deal, Colorado should be able to get to a bowl game in 2026.

King is gone and in steps Alberto Mendoza, brother of last year's Heisman Trophy and national championship winner Fernando Mendoza. The Indiana transfer is unproven as a passer but if he can give Georgia Tech even half of what his brother gave Indiana, this team will be in good shape. Justice Haynes arrives from Michigan after some productive years in Ann Arbor, so expect the Yellow Jackets to be a run-first team. Georgia Tech was better at preventing opponents from scoring compared to how they let offenses move the ball, but this secondary was not creating turnovers. The good news is linebackers Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey both return to anchor that unit. If transfer receiver Isaiah Fuhrmann builds on his 900-yard campaign at Elon last year, this offense should be good enough to compete in an open ACC behind Miami. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Week 1 college football:

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech picks, prediction

Colorado-Georgia Tech Under 50.5

Neither of these defenses inspire much confidence for over/under betting but there are also two unproven quarterbacks taking the field. Lewis started some games a year ago but now he's front and center in a tough road environment. Mendoza has the name recognition but not the production. Even with the Buffs having some key holdovers on offense and Georgia Tech picking up a great transfer with Haynes, this doesn't look to have the makings of a shootout. These teams combined for 47 points a year ago, and both offenses figure to need some time to gel in 2026. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting in 61.5% of simulations.