Deion Sanders looks to bounce back from a 3-9 campaign as he takes the Colorado Buffaloes on the road for a tough opener against Georgia Tech on Thursday. Tech went 9-4 last season and returns star running back Justice Haynes to lead what should be a strong rushing attack. Alberto Mendoza, the brother of Fernando Mendoza, is set to start for the Yellow Jackets at quarterback. Julian Lewis, a former top-50 recruit, will start at quarterback for Colorado. Georgia Tech won 27-20 in Boulder when these teams met last season. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Colorado odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points. Before making any Colorado vs. Georgia Tech picks, check out the Colorado vs. Georgia Tech predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Georgia Tech vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech spread Georgia Tech -6.5 Colorado vs. Georgia Tech over/under 51.5 points Colorado vs. Georgia Tech money line Georgia Tech -244, Colorado +199 Colorado vs. Georgia Tech picks See picks at SportsLine Colorado vs. Georgia Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top Colorado vs. Georgia Tech predictions

After simulating Georgia Tech vs. Colorado 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over (51.5 points) on the total at the best betting apps. Colorado is hoping for big gains with Lewis at quarterback after struggling to find consistency at that position last year. Sanders hit the portal hard and brought in big names such as receiver DeAndre Moore to help make this offense more explosive.

Georgia Tech, meanwhile, is also hoping to take steps forwad on offense with Mendoza at quarterback and Haynes giving them one of the nation's top backs. Both defenses in this matchup have question marks, so SportsLine's model is expecting this game to play well into the 50s as the Over hits more than 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Colorado picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Colorado, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.