Colorado joined a number of other states by legalizing sports betting in 2019. The state has a very low tax rate compared to other states in the country, and rather than increasing that tax rate, some Colorado lawmakers are looking at taxing free and promotional bets as a way to generate more revenue.

History of sports betting in Colorado

Colorado voters voted to approve sports betting in 2019. Colorado has one of the lowest tax rates on sports betting in the nation at 10%. Some states, like New York, have tax rates over 50%. When sports betting was approved in Colorado, lawmakers included a $29 million cap on that 10% tax rate, but Colorado voters removed that cap via a ballot measure that November.

With such a low tax rate, sportsbooks have been extremely profitable in the state compared to how much the state government is netting. For instance, Colorado sportsbooks have generated $1.7 billion in revenue since sports betting kicked off in May 2020, while the state of Colorado has collected just over $101 million in taxes over that timeframe.

Colorado is home to five professional sports teams: the Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Colorado Rockies (MLB), Denver Broncos (NFL) and Denver Nuggets (NBA), with all five teams located in the Denver area.

House Bill 1311

Lawmakers proposed House Bill 1311, which, if enacted, would remove a deduction for sportsbooks that allows them to deduct payments to players, federal excise taxes and a percentage of free or promotional bets placed by players. If the law passed, those lawmakers believe it could raise roughly $12 million annually, which would be earmarked toward water conservation efforts starting this September. Colorado is one of multiple states that, at present, allows sportsbooks to deduct promotional bets.

Other states, like Ohio, are aiming to increase taxes on sports betting in order to generate more tax revenue. Under this approach, the tax rate would stay the same, but those free and promotional bets would be taxed in a way they currently are not in Colorado.