Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Colorado State Rams face the Texas State Bobcats in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Thursday night. Colorado State is coming off a 56-26 loss to Oregon State, while Texas State dropped a 31-29 decision at San Diego State in Week 6. The Rams (2-3, 0-1 Pac-12), who are tied with Texas State for sixth in the conference, have lost three in a row and are 0-1 on the road. The Bobcats (2-3, 0-1 Pac-12), who have won two of their last three, are 2-1 on their home field in 2026. The teams are meeting for the first time. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. The Bobcats are 14.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 69.5 in the latest Colorado State vs. Texas State odds. The Bobcats are at -649 on the money line (risk $649 to win $100). The Over has hit in all five Colorado State games this season and in four of five Texas State games. Before making any Texas State vs. Colorado State picks, check out the Colorado State vs. Texas State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Colorado State vs. Texas State odds

Colorado State vs. Texas State spread Texas State -14.5 Colorado State vs. Texas State over/under 69.5 points Colorado State vs. Texas State money line Texas State -649, Colorado State +470 Colorado State vs. Texas State picks See picks at SportsLine Colorado State vs. Texas State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Texas State vs. Colorado State predictions

After simulating Colorado State vs. Texas State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 69.5 points at betting apps. The model projects the teams to combine for 63 points. The Under hits in 65% of simulations, giving it all the value.

Sophomore quarterback Hauss Hejny (hamstring) has missed the last couple of games and is questionable to return on Thursday. If he can't go, redshirt freshman K'saan Farrar will get the start. In four games this season, he has completed 61.2% of his passes for 649 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Sophomore quarterback Brad Jackson leads the Texas State offense. In five starts, he has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,226 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Colorado State vs. Texas State picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas State vs. Colorado State, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.