Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

When voters in Colorado elected in 2019 to allow for legal, regulated sports betting in the state, they did so by supporting a limit of $29 million in annual tax revenue. If sportsbooks collectively wound up owing more than that, the state would then redistribute the excess among those gaming operators.

In the current budget year, that would mean an estimated $900,000 in refunds to sportsbooks, with that number expected to grow to $1.2 million in 2024-2025 and to $2.5 million in 2025-26.

As revenue from sports betting continues to rise, lawmakers this year placed on the November ballot (after approval by a nearly unanimous vote of legislators) a measure to allow for the cap on revenue to be removed. And last week, voters supported the policy by a margin of just over 75% to 25%.

While many states dedicate their newfound tax revenue to the general budget or toward education, environmentally-minded Colorado residents distribute most of those funds toward the Water Plan Implementation Fund. (A modest portion of that tax revenue goes to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Division of Gaming.)

“This is an exciting and important day for Colorado’s water future,” state Sen. Dylan Roberts said after the result was announced. “I am very grateful that the voters of Colorado have agreed that we need to continue to invest as much as we can into this important endeavor.”

Nevada effectively had a monopoly on sports betting in the U.S. until May 2018, when the Supreme Court nullified a 26-year-old federal law and instead set the stage for any state to legalize betting. Colorado was among the first wave of what, as of last week (with Missouri residents approving sports betting), has become a 39-state backing of such wagering.

With little outside information available at the time to accurately estimate how much revenue might come in each year, the state ballot question set a modest 10% tax rate and the $29 million annual limit.

But in just five years, Colorado sports betting has been so popular that the tax amount collected is now expected to exceed that figure annually for the foreseeable future.

About half of Colorado’s funding for initiatives such as water conservation since 2019 has come from sports betting taxes.