The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders will face off Sunday at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET. Indianapolis is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Commanders odds at DraftKings. Anyone making Colts vs. Commanders picks should know the total for points is 47.5. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

We're looking at the latest Colts vs. Commanders odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and sharing insights from the SportsLine Projection Model before we reveal our best bets for the London showdown. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Colts vs. Commanders odds

Colts vs. Commanders money line: Colts -185, Commanders +154 Colts vs. Commanders Over/Under: 47.5 (Over -102, Under -118) Colts vs. Commanders spread: Colts -3.5

Colts vs. Commanders betting preview

Washington was expected to hit the skids after losing Daniels to another elbow injury in a 37-20 loss to the Cowboys in Week 2. They had nearly upset the Eagles in the season opener, failing on a two-point conversion that would have tied it with just over a minute left. Daniels went down on the final play before halftime against Dallas as the Commanders looked for a tying touchdown. The beleaguered quarterback had a team-high 69 rushing yards in the first half. Marcus Mariota took over and is completing almost 64% of his throws for 294 yards and four touchdowns. The Commanders haven't had a ton of success running the ball, with Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt combining for 242 rushing yards for the season. Without Daniels' 100 yards, the Commanders would be averaging less than 100 rushing yards per game. Mariota does have a strong receiving corps to count on, with Terry McLaurin (141 yards, one TD), Stefon Diggs (135 yards, three TDs) and Antonio Williams all capable of keeping the chains moving. Both defenses rank in the bottom six in the NFL, with Washington 27th in yards per game and Indianapolis 32nd. Only the Lions (31.7) allow more points per game than the Colts (30.3) and Commanders (30.7). Washington has five sacks and three takeaways and is plus-2 in turnover differential while the Colts are minus-5. Indianapolis has seven sacks but just one takeaway. Spend $5+ on Colts-Commanders in Week 4 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

The Colts are a long way from where they were early last season before Jones went down with a torn Achilles. Indy was one of the feel-good stories of the season as it started 8-2, and Jones was being discussed as a potential MVP candidate. Then the wheels fell off when Jones was injured against the Jaguars following consecutive respectable losses to the Chiefs (23-20 in OT) and Texans (20-17). The Colts lost their final five without him (with Philip Rivers starting three games). Jones is off to a solid start, though he has made some mistakes. The 2019 first-round pick of the Giants is completing more than 66% of his throws and has 611 passing yards, with three TD passes and three interceptions. He has running back Jonathan Taylor to take the pressure off, and the workhorse has rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns. Losing receiver Alec Pierce to an ongoing heel injury hurts, so Jones is counting on veteran receivers Josh Downs (186 yards) and Keenan Allen (100 yards, one TD) and tight end Tyler Warren (89 yards, three TDs). The Commanders have the league's second-worst pass defense, allowing 280.3 yards per game through the air. The Colts rank 30th at 276 per contest, so if the quarterbacks can find a groove, this could be a shootout, and the SportsLine model has this one coming in well over the total set at the sportsbooks.

The Colts are 2-1 against the spread this season and 10-8-2 ATS since the start of the 2025 campaign, going 4-4-1 ATS as a favorite. The Commanders have also covered the spread in two of their three games and are 9-11 ATS since the start of last season. Washington has failed to cover in their past four games after a victory, dating to last season. Dating to the start of last season, the Commanders are 9-11 to the Over and Indy is 13-6-1 O/U. The past two meetings have gone Under this number, with the most recent being a 17-16 Commanders victory in 2022. The three before that went well Over, including a 49-27 Colts victory in 2014 with Andrew Luck calling the shots for Indy. Wager on NFL Week 4 games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Colts vs. Commanders picks, prediction

Over 47

Simply put, these defenses are not good, which is why the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Over 47 points hitting in a whopping 70% of simulations. In fact, it projects the total to come in at close to 60 points, as it has the Colts winning 31-27. The offenses aren't great, but Mariota has been relatively efficient and Jones can put up big numbers if he can avoid mistakes. The Commanders have the weapons at receiver, and Indy has Taylor, so there's no reason to expect the defenses will suddenly make any statements Sunday.