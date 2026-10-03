Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is a host for the NFL in Week 4 when Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders take on Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts in the first NFL London game of the season. Each team comes to England after winning the first games of the season in Week 3; the Colts got past the Texans 19-17 while the Commanders surprised the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks in their first game without star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels has been ruled out as he continues recovery from a dislocated elbow. Receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was added to the injury report as questionable on Friday. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The latest Colts vs. Commanders odds have Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Both teams are 2-1 against the spread so far in 2026. Before making any Colts vs. Commanders picks, be sure to see the 2026 NFL London Game predictions from SportsLine projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Colts vs. Commanders. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Commanders spread Colts -4.5 Colts vs. Commanders over/under 47.5 points Colts vs. Commanders money line Colts -205, Commanders +178 Colts vs. Commanders picks See picks at SportsLine Colts vs. Commanders streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Colts vs. Commanders predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Colts vs. Commanders, the model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. The Colts' defense ranks dead-last in yards allowed while the Commanders aren't a lot better at 27th. Each team is allowing more than 30 points per game. Only the Lions have allowed more than these two squads.

So it's of little surprise that the Over has been the play. It's hit in all three Commanders games and in two of the three of the Colts. Washington's WR duo of Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs has 276 yards and four TDs so far, while the Colts' rushing attack paced by Jonathan Taylor (258 yards, four TDs) has been a weapon.

The model projects 54 combined points as the Over hits in 61% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colts vs. Commanders picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Colts vs. Commanders, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Colts spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.