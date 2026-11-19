The first chance to make an NFL SGP for Week 11 comes on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET. The large spread of Texans -11.5 could be a part of your 'Thursday Night Football' SGP, as could wagering on a number of NFL player props. Indy prefers a ground-based attack behind Jonathan Taylor and the emerging Seth McGowan, while Houston likes moving the ball through the air behind C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins. Meanwhile, one shouldn't overlook Texans vs. Colts props on the kickers as when these teams met in Week 3, kickers combined for half (18) of the 36 total points. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Houston's defense isn't anywhere near to its play of last year, but the same goes for Daniel Jones. He hasn't had more touchdowns than picks in any game this season, as his interceptions prop could find its way into your TNF SGP. Jones has thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last five games, and you're looking at a +260 return if Jones tosses two picks on 'Thursday Night Football.' Before locking in any Colts vs. Texans picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Texans vs. Colts prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Texans vs. Colts on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Houston vs. Indianapolis here. Trade the NFL by claiming the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Colts vs. Texans and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Houston WR Nico Collins goes under 4.5 receptions (+112) in a 5-star prop. The Texans' top wideout has gone under his receptions bar in four of his last five games as Houston is suddenly overflowing with receiving options. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s arrival has played a part in Collins going under so often recently, and even though Harrison (hamstring) is doubftul for Thursday, Tank Dell is also someone Collins is competing for targets with. After missing nearly two full years, Dell's played in three games and has 13 combined targets over the last two.

The Colts allow just 9.7 receptions per game to opposing wide receivers, as only four other teams give up fewer catches to the position. Indy's pass defense, as a whole, is an underrated unit and allows the sixth-lowest completion percentage. When these teams played in Week 3, Collins sat out due to injury, but Texans wideouts totaled just eight catches, with no player having more than three grabs. Collins is forecasted to have 2.4 receptions on 'TNF.' See which other Texans vs. Colts same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Colts vs. Texans SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another six NFL props that are rated 4.5 stars or better, including three rated 5 stars. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target for Texans vs. Colts? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Thursday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model, and find out.