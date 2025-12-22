For nearly a decade now, 49ers tight end George Kittle has been one of the best in the NFL at his position, and he's scored four touchdowns in five games heading into a Week 16 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. San Francisco (10-4) figures to make Kittle a crucial part of its gameplan while Indianapolis (8-6) needs to slow down the veteran pass catcher to keep slim playoff hopes alive. The latest NFL anytime touchdown scorer odds from DraftKings list Kittle at +115 to score tonight, and the SportsLine Projection Model is including him as one of its top Colts vs. 49ers anytime TD scorer picks.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football in Week 16.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 16 with predictions for anytime touchdown picks for Seahawks vs. Rams.

Best Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-215)

George Kittle, 49ers (+115)

Josh Downs, Colts (+380)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-215)

This is admittedly a lot of juice to pay for an anytime touchdowns scorer bet, but McCaffrey has scored in 10 of the 14 games that he's played this season and has scored 14 touchdowns total in 2025. He leads the NFL in touches (345) and has been given the ball at least 18 times in every game but one this year. That sort of volume, combined with his penchant for finding the endzone, makes him worth the premium. The model predicts he scored 1.09 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 68.3% chance to score.

George Kittle, 49ers (+115)

Kittle has missed five games this season, but he continues to produce at a high level whenever he's in the lineup, and the 49ers are ramping up his activity levels in recent weeks. In his last five games, he's been targeted 39 times and has 33 receptions for 384 yards and four touchdowns. He's also been on the field for 90.6% of San Francisco's offensive snaps during that span, so it's clear the 32-year-old is feeling healthy again. The model predicts he scores 0.63 touchdowns on average, while the implied touchdown probability here is 46.5%.

Josh Downs, Colts (+380)

The Colts have had horrible luck at quarterback this season, with Daniel Jones tearing his Achilles, Anthony Richardson hurting his eye in a freak workout band accident, and Riley Leonard also getting hurt. That prompted Indianapolis to sign 44-year-old Philip Rivers off the street five years since his last NFL game, and the veteran threw a touchdown pass to Downs in his first start last week. Downs now has four receiving touchdowns this season and also provides the potential for a return pop here. The model predicts he scores 0.30 touchdowns while the odds imply a 20.8% chance to score.

