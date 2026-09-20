The Kansas City Chiefs made a prime-time statement in Week 1, and they are back in the spotlight on a different day in NFL Week 2 when the Indianapolis Colts visit Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs, who got Patrick Mahomes back from a torn ACL suffered late last season, ran over a Denver Broncos team that won 14 games in 2025. New signing Kenneth Walker's 173 rushing yards led the way, and now he faces a Colts defense that saw Ravens running back Derrick Henry rush for 144 yards and three touchdowns against them in Baltimore's 41-23 win in Week 1.

Kickoff from Kansas City, Mo. is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. We're looking at the best anytime touchdown scorer picks you can make for Colts vs. Chiefs, using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more:

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Colts vs. Chiefs anytime touchdown scorer props

Jonathan Taylor (-150)

Lost in the Henry hoopla from Week 1 was the fact that Taylor had a strong day with 121 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Even though he lost a fumble, Taylor was productive in an otherwise tough effort for Indianapolis' offense. Taylor scored 17 of his 20 touchdowns last season before Indianapolis' bye week in mid-November, so he often starts seasons strong. Kansas City's run defense was excellent in Week 1, but Taylor can also be a factor in the receiving game. Even though he hasn't scored a touchdown in two games against Kansas City in his career, Sunday seems like a good time to end that drought.

Xavier Worthy (+215)

The Colts might've let Henry get loose in the run game, but they also didn't stop the pass much with Zay Flowers registering 150 yards and a touchdown on just five receptions. Worthy was bottled up in the opener with just 18 yards on three catches, but this is a defense that can give up big plays to speedy receivers in a hurry. The Chiefs might not have wanted to let Mahomes sit back against Denver's pass rush and let deep routes develop, but they might be more willing to chance it against the Colts. Mahomes didn't air the ball out much in the opener, and while he still might be getting his feet underneath him, at some point he'll have to start cutting it loose. Expect Worthy to have a few opportunities for a home run play.