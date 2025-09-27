The Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, while the Indianapolis Colts are trying to keep the good vibes rolling in this Week 4 matchup. Daniel Jones has Indy off to a very unexpected 3-0 start, while the Rams are 2-1 after falling to the Eagles in Week 3. Both sides have big-name players on offense who are known for scoring touchdowns, which means now's as good a time as any to look at NFL anytime touchdown scorer props for this matchup.

Top Rams-Colts anytime touchdown scorer player props:

Davante Adams +135

Daniel Jones +170

Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer (+135, DraftKings)

It's safe to say Davante Adams has acclimated well to his new team, as he already has 13 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns on the year. What's more, Adams has a whopping 29 targets already, meaning there's potential for even more production from the future Hall of Famer.

Puka Nacua dominates headlines when talking about the Rams' offense, and he already has 29 catches on 35 targets for 333 yards. What Nacua doesn't have right now, and has only totaled just nine of for his whole career, is a touchdown reception. Yes, he had a rushing score in Week 2, but it sure looks like Adams is primed to be the go-to guy when it comes to catching touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford.

Adams has scored in two straight weeks, has at least eight targets in all three of Los Angeles' games, and is facing a Colts defense that's given up 48 points across the last two weeks.

Daniel Jones anytime touchdown scorer (+170, DraftKings)

It seems like it may be time to retire the "Danny Dimes" moniker for Daniel Jones that, for the most part, was an ironic nickname for a struggling quarterback in New York. Instead, we have "Indiana Jones," who has six total touchdowns this year and no turnovers for an undefeated Colts team.

Jones has thrown a touchdown pass in all three games this year, but those don't count towards anytime touchdown scorer props for quarterbacks. Instead, we're focusing on the run game, as Jones has rushed for three touchdowns, with two in Week 1 and one in Week 2. Jones didn't have to do much last week as Jonathan Taylor ran wild over a poor Tennessee defense, but Jones will have to create more plays against a tough Rams defense. That means we should see Jones use his legs more, and his mix of size and athleticism work well in the red zone and bode well for anytime touchdown scorer props.