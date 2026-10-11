A pair of 2-2 teams meet in Pittsburgh on Sunday as the Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Steelers are in third place in the AFC North while the Colts are second in the AFC South. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is 44.5 Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Spend $5+ on Colts-Steelers in Week 5 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

We'll break down the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Colts vs. Steelers betting odds (via DraftKings)

Colts vs. Steelers money line: Colts +120, Steelers -142 Colts vs. Steelers over/under: 44.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Colts vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -2.5

Colts vs. Steelers betting preview

This battle of Midwest middleweights poses an interesting question -- would you rather have a game-warping offensive star or a decent defense?

Option No. 1 gives you the Colts, who need running back Jonathan Taylor to lead the way with top wideout Alec Pierce on the shelf. Taylor entered Week 5 fifth in rushing yards and with six scores on the ground. He's still the bread and butter of the Indy offense, ensuring Daniel Jones isn't wholly relied upon to win games with his arm.

Option No. 2 gives you the Steelers, who have been roughly average in yards allowed per game -- a claim that can't be made by the Colts, who have given up an unsightly 392.3 yards per game, the second most in the league. While Pittsburgh doesn't have a superstar playmaker on offense, the Steelers can get stops and move the ball. Aaron Rodgers is far from an MVP candidate these days, but he can still throw the ball a bit.

While this shouldn't exactly be a shootout, depending on your definition of the term, it could still turn into a game where the last team to score wins.

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Colts vs. Steelers picks, prediction

Over 44.5

The Colts' poor defense should provide an opening for the Steelers to have one of their better offensive days. We know Indianapolis should be good for 20+ points, even without Pierce. That all makes this Over quite achievable. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting at a 64% rate.