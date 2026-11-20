Week 11 of the 2026 NFL schedule kicks off with an AFC South clash as the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts. Houston is trying to get back in the win column after a narrow loss to Cleveland, while Indianapolis aims to make it two straight after defeating Miami in Week 10. Ahead of this divisional matchup, who are the best Colts vs. Texans anytime touchdown picks? For Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football Week 11, we've identified two promising Colts vs. Texans anytime TD prop betting picks, one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Colts vs. Texans is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Colts vs. Texans anytime touchdown scorer props

Jonathan Taylor (+120)

The Colts are a mess, and they traded away most of their best players at the deadline. Taylor was one player the Indy brain trust held onto, and the star back has had some tough sledding of late, failing to find the end zone in three straight games following eight touchdowns over his first seven games. Taylor rushed for 83 yards and 5.2 yards per carry on Sunday, so it's not all bad. Still, it'd be shocking if his touchdown drought continued. At plus money, these are some of the best odds on a JT touchdown we'll ever have -- and it's an indictment of the Colts' roster more than anything. Bet on NFL player props at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bonuses via bet resets:

Nico Collins (+100)

Collins enters Week 11 in great shape. He's coming off a season-high 16 targets, which he turned into nine catches, 94 yards and a touchdown. Collins has five scores in seven games this season and has touchdowns in back to back games. The Texans will get David Montgomery back, but the run game has been a disaster all year long. Given the lack of a consistent run game, the Colts' leaky secondary and Collins' place atop the Texans' pecking order in the pass game as CJ Stroud's go-to guy, he's a good player to target for Thursday. Bet on Week 11 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: