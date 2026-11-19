The AFC South kicks off Week 11 of the 2026 NFL schedule on Thursday Night Football with the Houston Texans hosting the Indianapolis Colts. Houston is trying to get back in the win column after a narrow loss to Cleveland, while Indianapolis aims to make it two straight after defeating Miami in Week 10. Ahead of this divisional matchup, who are the best Colts vs. Texans anytime touchdown picks? For Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football Week 11, we've identified two promising Colts vs. Texans anytime TD prop betting picks, one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Colts vs. Texans is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Colts vs. Texans anytime touchdown scorer props

Jonathan Taylor (+120)

The Colts are a mess, and they traded away most of their best players at the deadline. Taylor was one player the Indy brain trust held onto, and the star back has had some tough sledding of late, failing to find the end zone in three straight games following eight touchdowns over his first seven games. Taylor rushed for 83 yards and 5.2 yards per carry on Sunday, so it's not all bad. Still, it'd be shocking if his touchdown drought continued. At plus money, these are some of the best odds on a JT touchdown we'll ever have -- and it's an indictment of the Colts' roster more than anything. Bet on NFL player props at Caesars Sportsbook with promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 for $250 in bonuses via bet resets:

Nico Collins (+105)

The Texans have really struggled this year after three straight playoff appearances, but Collins has not been the problem. The star wideout has played in seven games, and he's scored five touchdowns. He's riding a two-game touchdown streak and is coming off a monster nine-catch, 94-yard outing against Cleveland in which he was peppered with 16 targets. With no run game to speak of, the Texans' best chance to win games is through the air, and Collins remains CJ Stroud's go-to guy. The Colts' defense is not very good, and Collins has the chance to have another big game. Bet on Week 11 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: