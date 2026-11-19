The Thursday Night Football matchup is a perfect appetizer for a less-than-perfect NFL Week 11 schedule, with the Texans hosting the Colts as a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. It's a monster spread for a division matchup, and that fits the theme of a week where there are a lot of big favorites and we could see some blowouts. The Texans are trying to make a desperate push for a playoff spot, while the Colts are just here so they don't get fined. Indianapolis traded half its roster ahead of the deadline, and the Colts are heading into full-blown reboot mode. The Over/Under for Thursday Night Football is 44, an extremely low number for a game with a double-digit spread. The Colts have ruled out cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee), while pass rusher Danielle Hunter (hamstring) and running back Woody Marks (concussion) are among those out for Houston. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

That doesn't mean we can't find some value out there with this game. Or that the game won't be fun! NFL games, even the ones with big totals, generally meander toward some form of excitement at the end of the game. I think this could be one, particularly with it being a short week and a second divisional matchup. The stakes might not seem super high on the outside, but internally both these two teams want this game badly. That doesn't mean it has to be a shootout though ... . Wager on the NFL with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Under 44

Like any NFL game featuring a double-digit total, this is hard to handicap. The Colts remain motivated because they're professionals and the coaches want to save their jobs. But they were barely able to squeak past Kyle McCord and a frisky-but-greatly-flawed Dolphins team last week. On the other hand, the Texans were considered a Super Bowl contender before the season but have lost to the Browns, the Giants ... and the Colts. This is their last chance to keep their playoff window propped open, so you could see them going all out here. However, even in their wins this season, they've barely cleared their team total here. We're going to the old well of short week plus second divisional game equals taking the Under and "hoping" both teams run the heck out of the ball Thursday. I would lean toward the Texans, but their defense hasn't been good enough this year to prevent a backdoor cover.

Thursday Night Football player props

David Montgomery Over 14.5 carries (-134)

If this game goes the opposite way from what Vegas thinks, we could be in trouble. But I have to think the Texans want to use this matchup as a chance to re-establish their identity. That means running the football and playing lock-down defense. Woody Marks suffered a concussion last week and has been ruled out, while Montgomery is completely off the injury report for this one. We've got several outs here, including Montgomery running well against the Colts to start the game and piling up carries as Houston eats clock. And if the Texans come out slinging the ball and throw it well, they should be feeding Montgomery to close this game out. It's gotten a little juicier since I gave it out on our Wednesday Take the Points show but I'm OK laying it because I think we're going to see Monty fed tonight early and often.

Daniel Jones Over 7.5 rushing yards

Part of the Colts' problem this year is they paid a ton of money to Daniel Jones but kind of ignored the fact he was unlikely to be the same player he was in 2025 from a rushing standpoint coming off an Achilles injury. Seems kind of obvious that was going to be the case, but there's nothing they can do now. What WE can do is take advantage of the fact that Jones' rushing yards number is set too low and hasn'f been adjusted for an increased mobility over the last month. In the first five games of the season Jones rushed 14 times for a total of 25 yards. In his last five games, Jones has rushed 19 times for a total of 70 yards. That's a completely different player, and in a game where they're huge dogs against a tough pass rush we should get plenty of Danny Dimes on the move. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Thursday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Nico Collins (+105)

Nico Collins at plus money to score a touchdown ... in this economy? Sign me up all day long. I'm interested in his receiving props as well, of course, but definitely think this an extremely playable number given his usage, and particularly how the Texans script out their early drives (it usually results in a red-zone look or two for Nico and maybe a deep shot). He's scored in each of the last two games and has four red-zone catches on six targets, with each of them resulting in a touchdown. We're going 1.5 units and using our leftover half unit on the next longer shot.

Seth McGowan (+390)

Playing the backup running back in a game where the Colts are double-digit favorites is dangerous business, but I think there's a more than reasonable chance Indy dials back Jonathan Taylor's carries down the stretch to avoid him suffering an injury that would make him tougher to trade this offseason. McGowan has looked really good this year, and he should have scored twice last week. Miami is a much easier defense to run on, but he could still get some goal-line looks here and has some nice explosiveness to his game.