The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and will be looking to remain undefeated after the NFL Week 7 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota has relied on the league's best scoring defense to start 5-0 despite an unsteady offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray. Things haven't been going as well for the Colts, who are 2-4 and just dismissed GM Chris Ballard. Minnesota is a 7-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Colts odds at DraftKingsSportsbook, and the total is 41.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll break down the latest Colts vs. Vikings odds from DraftKings and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Colts vs. Vikings betting odds (via DraftKings)

Colts vs. Vikings money line: Vikings -340, Colts +270 Colts vs. Vikings over/under: 41.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Colts vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -7

Colts vs. Vikings betting preview

The wheels have come off for Indianapolis. Giving the Tennessee Titans their first win of the season was the straw that broke the camel's back for GM Chris Ballard, and it seems only a matter of time before the Colts start selling off pieces (Indianapolis does not own its own first-round pick in the 2027 draft).

With that hanging over the players' heads and clearly dissatisfied owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon patrolling the sideline, what will the Colts' mentality be on Sunday? Things can't possibly be good in the locker room, and it's not hard to imagine that distraction and discontent spilling onto the field.

That's good news for the Vikings, especially with the Indianapolis offense already nothing to write home about. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is operating at his best this season, orchestrating a smash-and-grab scheme that hits hard and crushes spirits. Minnesota is allowing a paltry 12.8 points per game, the best rate in the NFL. DraftKings sets the Colts' team total at 16.5.

It would be an eye-catching result if the Vikings are upset at home by this turbulent Indianapolis team. Spend $5+ on Colts vs. Vikings in Week 7 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Colts vs. Vikings picks, prediction

Vikings -6.5

The vibes are bad with Indy, and a trip to Minnesota to deal with this bruising Flores defense is probably the worst thing the schedule could have dialed up for the Colts immediately after a major firing. The Minnesota offense isn't exactly a revelation, but it's not hard to imagine Indy struggling to get out of its own half. The Vikings should win by a touchdown or more. The SportsLine Projection Model has Minnesota covering at a 58% rate. Wager on NFL Week 7 games, including Colts-Vikings, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: