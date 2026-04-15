I continue my team previews for the 2026 NFL Draft with the Washington Commanders, who have the No. 7 overall pick in Round 1 in Pittsburgh next Thursday. And this is where things start to get tricky, because there was one pretty evident favorite to go in each of the first six picks of the draft but at 7, we are at the point where it will be perhaps best available talent instead of position.

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DraftKings is offering odds on some teams' favored position with their first pick in the draft but Washington isn't available yet. The consensus is that the Commanders' biggest needs under somewhat embattled head coach Dan Quinn are receiver, offensive line (specifically center) and secondary. Really, none of those spots were addressed in free agency.

Terry McLaurin is a solid No. 1 wideout if he can stay healthy, but McLaurin was limited to 10 games last year. He still accounted for 30.9% of the team's targets and 45.7% of the air yards when he was on the field. Deebo Samuel led the team with 72 catches, 727 yards and five scores in 2025 but is a free agent, so there is no true No. 2 on the roster.

Ohio State's Carnell Tate could be the answer at No. 7 and he's the +475 third-favorite at DraftKings to be the choice but also the +125 leader to go sixth to Cleveland – we previewed the Browns' draft Monday and focused mostly on Tate. The next-highest wideout on the DraftKings odds board for No. 7 is Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson at +1400.

The CBS Sports Big Board would call that a reach, as Tyson is ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect. He was first-team All-Big 12 each of the past two seasons and had the second-most receiving yards (1,812) and receiving TDs (18) combined in the league those two years. Tyson's brother Jaylon was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by Cleveland and is a good player.

The Commanders lost Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz in free agency to the Chargers and lost out in its pursuit of another Pro Bowler at the position in former Raven Tyler Linderbaum, who signed a record-setting deal with the Raiders. But there is not a single offensive lineman priced below +2000 at DK to be the choice at No. 7.

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The favorite is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at +225, but I don't see that at all. First of all, he's +115 to go fourth to Tennessee and probably does. Second, the Commanders found a seventh-round tailback diamond in the 2025 draft in Jacory Croskey-Merritt and also signed former Buccaneers tailback Rachaad White in free agency.

If Love is there at No. 7 and another team is desperate, it would make sense for the Commanders to trade down and pick up additional picks because they only have six total selections and none in Rounds 2 or 4. Washington sent those picks out to Houston in the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil last March.

The only other players sitting below +2000 not mentioned to be the seventh pick are Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (+275), Miami pass-rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (+550), LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (+550) and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (+750).

The CBS Sports mock drafts are all over the place, although more than a few have Love as the pick. Seems like good value on Delane as he's the top cornerback on the board (ranked 14th overall by CBS Sports).

The only two potential corner starters Washington has under contract after releasing Marshon Lattimore are Trey Amos, a 2025 second-round pick who broke his leg in Week 10, and Mike Sainristil, a 2024 second-rounder. Washington's pass defense struggled in 2025, allowing 8.1 yards per attempt (30th in the league), a 6.1% touchdown rate (29th) and a 9.1% explosive play rate (24th) per Sharp Football Analysis.

This would be the fourth time in franchise history Washington picks seventh. It worked well the last time, as it took corner Champ Bailey out of Georgia, and he's in the Hall of Fame.

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Pick: I think if all were equal, the Commanders move out of No. 7. I believe the choice is Downs if he's still there but somewhat doubt that's the case and then would lean Delane.